In a Time of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth is Revolutionary.
Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sen. Blumenthal breaks leg celebrating U-Conn’s NCAA championship win, faces surgery

The 77-year-old Democrat fell during a parade in Hartford afrer the University of Connecticut won the national championship basketball game. He dusted himself off and finished the parade, he said proudly.
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

When you’re celebrating winning the NCAA basketball win, a small thing like a broken leg won’s stop a Senator who wants to march in a parade to celebrate.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.

In a tweet Saturday night, Blumenthal said a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford, Connecticut, to celebrate the team winning the NCAA basketball title on April 4 in Houston.

The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday and expects a full recovery.

“What can I say, I love a parade!” he tweeted.

Connecticut’s other U.S. senator, Chris Murphy, tweeted that “after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”

Connecticut state Rep. Matt Blumenthal tweeted that he heard his father “was also on the reviewing stand for a while. Tough as nails, and on the mend shortly!”

Blumenthal is serving his third term in the Senate after being reelected in November. He was the state’s U.S. attorney before serving in the state House and state Senate and as Connecticut’s attorney general.

He is the second senator to fall and end up in a hospital. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell fell at a Washington reception and was hospitalized with a concussion in March.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press

Copyright © 2023 Capitol Hill Blue

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CHB/AP

CHB/AP

%d bloggers like this: