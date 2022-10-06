Woman says Herschel Walker is also father of one of her children

Herschel Walker: He campaigns for Senate as anti-abortion, but has no problems paying for one when his mistress gets pregnant.

Undercutting claims by the candidate for Senate who claims he didn’t know her, a woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion says she is also the mother of one of his illegitimate children, according to a new report Wednesday.

The Daily Beast, which first reported Monday on the abortion, said it had agreed not to reveal details of the woman’s identity to protect her privacy. But Walker, who has expressed support for a national abortion ban without exceptions, vehemently denied the story, calling the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie,” threatening a lawsuit against the outlet he has yet to file and saying he had no idea who the woman might be.

So on Wednesday night, The Daily Beast revealed that the woman — who was not named — was so well known to Walker that, according to her, they conceived another child years after the abortion. She decided to continue on with the later pregnancy, though she noted that Walker, as he had during the earlier pregnancy, expressed that it wasn’t a convenient time for him, the outlet reported.

The Daily Beast said the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday’s story. Walker is scheduled to make a public appearance Thursday morning in Wadley, Georgia, as part of his Unite Georgia Bus Stop tour across the state.

______________________.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press

Copyright © 2022 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...