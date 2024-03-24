Donald Trump is many things but he is not honest or worthy to be President

If true justice remains in a decimated America, Donald Trump should spend eternity in hell.

Let’s look at the facts. †he hard, true ones Donold Trump is a fraud. Absolute, irreversible fact. Federal judges have determined his committed outright fraud by using his sham “charity” to pay his personal bills, in violation of federal law, and they shut it down after he signed a consent order accepting the judge’s ruling. That just one of his many proven frauds, including the government shutting down his “†rump University” scam and others criminal ways to part gullible victims from their money.

Donald Trump is a sexual predator and rapist. A New York Court jury determined found him guilty of sexual attacks on E. Jean Carroll, a writer he cornered in a department store. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan dtermined the jury’s decision proved Trump raped her .

“The jury’s finding of sexual abuse therefore necessarily implies that it found that Mr. Trump forcibly penetrated her vagina,” Kaplan wrote, calling it the “only remaining conclusion.” That, under the law. is rape and is not the only time that a woman says he raped her. He is a documented serial sexual abuser of women.

Trump is a racist. He and his father were found guiltily and fined of racial profiling in housing projects. He sought and openly embraced endorsements by fKu Klux Klan leader David Duke and white supremacists.

Trump is a thief. News reports and studies find that he looted the treasury as president and misused official funds for his personal use.

Trump is a liar Of course he is. Fact Checking services found more than 30,000 outright lies he told Congress, courts, foreign leaders and the American public in his first term as president.

Trump is a mass murderer. Psychologist and Trump relative Mary Trump says Trump “essentially hamstrung the CDC and prevented it, prevented them from doing what it was designed to do, which was to protect the American people from things like COVID-19, which resulted in the unnecessary deaths, and therefore purposeful deaths, of hundreds of thousands of Americans.” In his first campaign for office in 2016, Trump bragged openly that “I could shoot someone down on Fifth Avenue in New York and could get away with it.”

Trump openly promotes hate and violence. His hateful rhetoric on Jan. 6, 2021 led to the rampant mob invasion of the U.S. Capitol that led tonthe deaths and injuries of police officers and threats to hang the vice president of the United States. ABCNews reports many more incidents where Trump encouraged violence and hate.

Yeth is faithful flock appears to at least be falling in strength, while some still follow his words like scripture and some even call him a god. Is this mass hysteria or the sad and horrific future of this country under a criminal fraud like Donald Trump and his cabal can continue to destroy it?

It will be up to real Americans to come to the polls this November and turn away the terrorism of Donald Trump and the traitors who enable him. Then, we can hope and pray that what remains of our hobbled justice system to bring hims and others to trial, convict them and sent them to rot in prison.

