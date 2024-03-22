Donald Trump is dangerously demented

Demented Donald Trump: A threat to our nation and the world.

(Courtesy of Salon)

Failures to secure an appeals bond has proven that serial liar Donald †rump is also an outright fraud when he claims to be a self-made billionaire. Firms that provide secure bonds are saying “no way” to the proven con man. His record of stiffing vendors, lawyers and those he owes money to leaves him high and dry leads them to say he is a rotten credit risk.

Good. Truth has finally caught up with the disgraced, indicted criminal fraudster who slid into the presidency im 2016 with severe gerrymandering of the Electoral College. He lost the popular vote in 2016, then lost his chance for re-election when voters and the Electoral College turned him down in 2020. They should, and must, defeat him again in 2024.

Yet he is the “presumed” Republican nominee for president with enough primary votes to secure the nomination and leads ballot tests against Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election.

Trump continues to survive even though he is the only former president, to date, to face indictments for felonies. He stands accused of seditious acts against the nation he swore an oath to in 2017, is a court-affirmed sexual predator and rapist and begs his dwindling base of supporters to re-elect him this year so he can pardon himself and stop the prosecutions that should, in a normal world, have convicted and sentenced hun to spend the rest of his toxic life behind bars.

Trump exists today as a poster child for America’s failure to protect its democratic republic government that once stood as a beacon of democracy and hope for the world. He proves that anoter Hitler can, and did, rise to power as a fascist dictator who threatens our nation’s survival and the world.

Audits by the General Accounting Office and others show Trump robbed the U.S Treasury to support his lavish, phony lifestyle and loot the government through millions in fraud . He ignored federal law and the Constitution and the government with treachery, thousands of lies and outright fraud.

He seeks office again with promises to wreak havoc through retributions, promising open pardoning of the thugs who attacked the Capitol in 2021. Those who defaced the Capitol, threatened elected officials and killed police officers and others are convicted and serving in prison for their crimes against the nation but Trump wants to pardon and put them back on the street to aid his plan to strip America of its democracy and use its resources to enrich himself.

“Donald Trump is a narcissistic psychopath” says lawyer George Conway, once a Republican who fought for conservative values but now helps The Lincoln Project, whiich uses ads and other forms of media to expose Trump for what he is — a megalomaniac who serves only his carnal, immoral actions as an outright traitor to America.

Trump’s public appearances have turned into psychotic rants by a demented man sinking into a toxic swamp of dementia. An increasing number of mental health experts are coming foward to warn the nation that Trump’s insanity comes from a dangerous rotting brain suffering from early onset dementia, driven by his psychotic rages.

Notes prominent psychologist Dr. John Gartner:’

I had to speak out now because the 2024 election might turn on this issue of who is cognitively capable: Biden or Trump? It’s a major issue that will affect some people’s votes. Not enough people are sounding the alarm, that based on his behavior, and in my opinion, Donald Trump is dangerously demented. In fact, we are seeing the opposite among too many in the news media, the political leaders and among the public. There is also this focus on Biden’s gaffes or other things that are well within the normal limits of aging. By comparison, Trump appears to be showing gross signs of dementia. This is a tale of two brains. Biden’s brain is aging. Trump’s brain is dementing.

Dangerously demented. Dr. Gartner is not the only mental health expert who has reached that diagnosis. Is that what America needs? At this time, a claimed majority of Republcians appear to feel that way. Maybe it is time for them to be evaluated by mental experts before it is too late.

