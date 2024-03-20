Remove Trump and his MAGA Maggots because justice must matter

Disgraced and criminally indicted ormer President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. He is charged with scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a desperate bid to keep Joe Biden out of the White House.

(Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Donald John Trump, as most of us know, is a constant, unfiltered liar. Fact checking services found he told more than 34,000 outright lies in his first, sordid term in office from 2017 until 2021.

But taking a close look at the vile, vulgar and vicious hate that spews out of his mouth like verbal diarrhea provides a true look of the hate, bigotry, racism and violence we can expect if his cult of mongrels give him anough votes to return as our presidnet in Jan. 20, 2025.

Jamille Bouie of The New York Times provides a concise examination of what Trump will do if he is re-elected in November of this year:

“The threat from outside forces,” Trump said at a rally last year in New Hampshire, “is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within.” He said that one critic, Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, deserved to be executed for his actions during Trump’s final month in office. To Trump, any attempt to contain his authority was tantamount to treason. Other critics, Trump has said, are “vermin” and “thugs.” He’s called for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution and has said that if elected again, he would have “no choice” but to lock up his political opponents. He says that migrants from Central and South America “are poisoning the blood of our country.” When told, outright, that he’s using the language of Hitler and Mussolini — the language of fascism — Trump embraces it. “That’s what they say. I didn’t know that, but that’s what they say. Because our country is being poisoned,” Trump said in a recent interview with Howard Kurtz of Fox News. “Look, we can be nice about it — we can talk about, ‘Oh, I want to be politically correct’ — but we have people coming in from prisons and jails, long-term murderers …. They’re all being released into our country. These are murderers, these are people at the highest level of crime, and then you have mental institutions and insane asylums … and then you have terrorists pouring in at a level we have never seen before.” There’s no way in which any of this represents a statement of policy or future plans. There are no proposals to glean from the former president’s attacks, his invective or his endless denunciations. You could say, if you were inclined to do so, that it was just rhetoric — full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. That would be a huge mistake. We may not be able to give an exact accounting of the consequences of Trump’s violent and fascistic rhetoric if he were granted a second term in office, but rest assured, there would be consequences. Given the power of the federal government and the total backing of the Republican Party, invested with the legitimacy granted by the Constitution, freed from the shackles of legal scrutiny and consumed with a thirst for vengeance — “I am your retribution,” he tells his supporters — there is no question that Trump would act on the desires he has expressed on the campaign trail. As promised, he would free the Jan. 6 rioters who were prosecuted and imprisoned. As promised, he would unleash federal law enforcement on his political opponents. As promised, he would do something about the people he says are “poisoning the blood of our country.” He would try to be, as he has said to much applause from his supporters, a dictator “only on Day 1.” Of course, if there’s one promise I do expect Trump to break if he gets back into the Oval Office, it’s that one. If Trump does want to be a dictator, I highly doubt it will be for just one day. –Coutesy of The New York Times

Of course Trump is lying about being a dictator for just “day one.” He has approached the presidency as a dictatorship from the start, running this nation into the ground, just like his many failed and failing businesses.

He has left casinos, considered “cash cows” by most owners, shuttered and bankrupt. His claimed riches are gone as we see when he cannot obtain a bond to cover his appeals on a a judgment that totals more than $450 million because more than 30 surety funds found, among other problems, he is “underwater” with properties whre he owes more than they are worth.

His only hope lies in a return to a presidency where he can shut down federal investigations that will put him in prison for the rest of his life and pardon the many criminals, including himself, who ransacked our nation’s Capitol. The convicted felons left too many dead and dying, including police officers while Trump was busy robbing the U.S. Treasury to keep his failing business operations and lavish lifestyle afloat.

I’ve spent more than 60 years as a newspaperman and photojournalist, covering news worldwide from Washington, DC for 23 of those years. I’ve also spent more than a decade as a political operative for the Republican party national and as staff aides that included chief of staff for one member and special assistant to the ranking member (Repp. Manuel Lujan of New Mexico) of the House Science and Technoogy Committee.

I also managed the largest political action committee for the nation (at the time) at The National Association of Realtors for five years along with an independent expenditures program that supported ore than 75 % of candidates (Republican and Democrats) who won with our help. I saw, first hand, how corrupt politics can, and was, corrupt.

No level, in my opinion, comes close to the toxic corruption of Trump and the political party destroyed by his greed and narcissistic psychotic criminal behavior. He is a traitor who shredded the Constitution, ignored the law and destroyed our culture with his immorality.

He and his MAGA Maggots are a cancer that is eating away at our nation. MAGAin reality, stands for “Malignant Assholes Gutting America.”

They must be stopped. Trump must be tried, convicted and put in prison for the remainder of his lying, hateful life.

As former federal prosecutor, current legal analyst and podcaster Glenn Kirschner often says “Justide Matters.” Let’s make it matter by excising the cancer of Trump and his MAGA Maggots from our democracy before it is too late.

Copyright © 2024 Capitol Hill Blue

