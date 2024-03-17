Trump and his cult must pay the price

Courtesy of MSNBC and “Morning Joe”

Former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough, host of the MSNBC show “Morning Joe” is also a former Republican who quit the party in disgust as it turned into a criminal gang propaganda operation of con artist and criminal and traitor Donald Trump, says the American justice system, the elected representatives of Congress and a rabid minority have failed the nation and its future.

Our only remaining chance to save our crippled democratic republic, he says, lies with voters in this year’s presidential election.

As an American and a career news reporter and photojournalist for more than 60 years, I agree and applaud his efforts. Please watch and listen to the video above and then read on:

As many of our readers on Capitol Hill Blue know, I made my decision to become a newsman and photojournalist at age 11 when I sold my first news photo of a Ku Klux Klan meeting in field at night in Prince Edward County, Va. in 1959, where a racist local government and school board had shut down the county’s public schools to refuse a federal court order to integrate.

They opened an all-white private school supported by local taxes and deprived mihnority children an education for years. My family fled the county and moved us to a rural Appalachian county in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia whee the schools were integrated.

Yes, racism existed in that county as well and we saw the defiance and hatred of bigotry displayed on Nov. 23, 1963, when the school board there did not postpone a senior class comedy performance on the day when President John Kennedy died.

I was in hight school then and also worked full-time as a reporter and photographer for the local paper and interviewed local residents who praised the killing of an American president because his brother, the U.S attorney general, worked hard on integrating schools. A photo of a local Black woman crying over the death of the President brought angry letters and canceled subscriptions.

After graduating high school, I joined the staff of the daily Roanoke Times where the paper received hate mail for publishing photos of Black brides in wedding announcements.

In Roanoke in 1968, I covered protests in the city’s Black area over the assassination of Dr. Martn Luther King and a “competing” one of racist whites who praised King’s murder and shouted hateful, obscene insults. Ironically, I left Roanoke in 1969 to join the staff of the The Telegraph in Alton, IL, the birthplace of James Earl Ray, convicted of King’s murder.

Besides reporting and photography, I also wrote a twice weekly opinion column. In one, I wrote about experiences of the racism in Prince Edward County, Va. and covering events like the assassination of Dr King. In the column, I noted that when I researched more about James Early Ray’s life, I found he was born not in a hospital but in the family home in Alton.

I visited the home in the 1970s and found it was owned by a Black famiily that did not know it was the ancestra home of the convicted killer of Dr. King.

Afterr writing the column, an AME church asked me to speak to their congregation. In my remarks,I said finding a Black family now living in the home where the convicted killer of our nation’s Civil Rights leader might, I hoped, be seen as a sign that the racist hate that once existed there had died and could die elsewhere. Sadly, the home was later firebombed. Hate still lived.

The hate that continues to thrive in America is, I feel, directly attributable to the original election, and the possible return of a hater and racist like Donald Trump after the four-year respite provided by Joe Biden/

I find it hateful, despicable and racist that Republicans, once considered the party of Abraham Lincoln, are now controlled by the despotic, racist, criminal Trump, who openly admits he admires murderous dictators like Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump promises to pardon the thugs and criminals who trashed, ransacked and terrorized the American Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021. He praised murderous thugs who attacked police officers trying to defend the seat of American democracy in acts of sedition he urged.

Courts have proven him a sexual predator, rapist , fraud and more. He has accepted court judgments that found him committing fraud while wiping out the life savings of seniors with his “get rich” schemes like “Trump University.” Audits reveal he is a tax cheat. He was drained millions from the treasury during his first presidential term and his party of “MAGA Maggots” want to put him back to keep doing more of the same.

On his show, Scarborough says any “normal person” who has been caught doing just a few of these criminal things would have been convicted and left to rot in prison long ago.

Trump is not normal. Another former Republican lawyer George Conway calls Trump a “narcissistic psychopath.” He is a serial liar caught in thousands upon thousands of lies by proven fact checkers. He is now the face of the Republican party.

Trump and those who support his evil are enemies of that state and should be treated as what they are: TRAITORS.

