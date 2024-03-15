As both the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees for President of the United States caputred the number of delegates needed for their runs, the stage is set for a repeat match for votes to win the White Hosue, again.

President Joe Biden won the election in 2020, but the disgraced, criminally-indicted con-artist Donald Trump has never accepted his loss and continues to claim the eleiction was stolen from him, a continual lie dismissed by courts and most Americans who feel he lost and has become the epitome of a sore loser and a constant, serious threat to the future of this nation.

Yet Trrump has won the GOP nomination for a third time in a Republican Party that has become a pitiful shadow of itself in a political cabal — a chaotic, disgusting monster threatening to destroy whatr has been the the oldest democratic republic in the world.

I am a career reporter and photojournalist who sold his first news photo to The Richmond News-Leader in Virgnia’s capitol city 63 years ago.

I was 11 at the time and had snuck through the woods and shot clandestine photos of a meeting of the Ku Klux Klan in a field in Prince Edward County, Va. The Klan controlled a recist Board of Supervisors and School Board that closed the public schools to evade a federal government order to integrate.

Ku Klux Klan Rally

The county had opened an all-white private school in church basements and an American Legion hall. The photo went out on the newswires and I decided at that early age that all I wanted to do in oife was report the news with my camera and stories.

By age 14, I was working part-time for our local newspaper and became a full-time employee a yeaar later whie still in high school. After graduating at 17, I became the youngest reporter and photographer at the daily Roanoke Times.

After a 12-year stint at The Telegraph on the Illinois side of the St. Louis metro area, my wife jointed me on a move to the National Capital Region in Washington, DC, where I accepted what was supposed to be a two-year sabbatical working for Congress to learn how our government worked and use that knowledge to return to journalism.

What became a decade-plus education on how chaotic, corrupt and co-opted our political swamp has become. I became chief of staff to one Republican Congressman, a Special Assistant to another, an operative for the GOP national party organaizations and spent the last five years as diviional vice president of political program for what was then the nation’s largest trade associaiton, The National Association of Realtors..

The the Realtors,I oversaw the largest political aciton committee at the time and managed an “independent expendictures” operatiions that was the start of the the use of millions of dollars to to control elections in the dark with no governmental oversight.

In 1994, I walked away from politics a warped man whose next stop was a meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous and began a re-entry to journalism and a quest for truth. It wasn’t easy, nor shouold it have been.

A biker passes by a theater marquee in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sept. 15, 2001 — four days after 9/11.

(Photos by Doug Thompson)

Over the next decade, I became a “contract photojournalist” for newspapers and wire services, convering news in the nation’s capital and on assignments around the world, incuding the “Desert Storm” to free Kuwait from an invastion, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the movement of Americans into Afganistan to “avenge 9/11.”

When an offer from a wire service to cover the illl-advised Iraq invasion, my wife, who had never asked me not to take an assignment anywhere for any reason, asked me not to go.

“I have a bad feeling about this one,” sha said. By then, I hobbled about on often-injured legs and and had scars from too-many wounds and she felt I needed to sow down. The guy who went in my place died in Iraq. There is no way to iknow if I would have been the same place at the same time for be in the Humvee that crashed, but I had learhed to trust my wife’s “bad feelings.”

Earlier in my our marriage, she had suggested I change a flight for an assignent. The plane I had originally scheduled to fly on crashed, with all killed.

We left Washington at the end of 2004 for retirement in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia but the local newspaper asked me to shoot photos for them and cover assignments and I have been doing so for the past 20 years.

In 2012, a motorcyce accient on a dark mounagin road returning from an assignment shooting ptotos of a state hight school footballl tournament game, put me down for nearly a year with a mangled right leg, broken bones and MBI (Massive Brain Injury) has led to increased short-term memory loss and other symtoms of what may be early onset dementia.

Last November, I stepped out of our car to chack on somehting at the bottom of our driveway and my left leg collapsed into a fall that broke nine bones in my figers, hand and wrists of my left hand. Brain scans showed I have suffered a minor stroke and I’m in physical therapy to deao with weakness on the left side of my body.

However, I photorgraped a state tourament rounds of high shcool basketballl earlier this year and shot a tennis match this week.

Sadly, the national newspaper that owns the papers I work for in Southwestern Virginia is in trouble and has closed offices, laid off reporters and photograpbers and excpected to cease publications for some by the end of the year.

I am outliving the profession that has been my life, a profession I have loved and served, except for the too many years I worked in a politics — a sordid way of life that should have died long ago.

