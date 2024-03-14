Georgia judge scraps six charges against Trump, co-conspirators

Former President Donald Trump after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

(Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A Fulron, Ga. Superior Court Judge Wednesday dismissed six of the charges against distraded, criminally-indicted former president Donald Trump, left 41 counts of racketeering charges against 19 co=defendeants, including Trump.

As The New York Times reports:

While the ruling was certainly a setback for prosecutors, several legal observers said on Wednesday that it did not weaken the core of the case, the state racketeering charge that was brought against all of the defendants. That charge is based on “overt acts” that the indictment says various defendants took in furtherance of the racketeering conspiracy. The judge was explicit in stating that Wednesday’s order does not apply to those acts. The ruling was not related to a defense effort to disqualify Fani T. Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Ga., who is leading the case. A ruling on that matter, which has made headlines for weeks after it was revealed that Ms. Willis had engaged in a romantic relationship with another prosecutor, is expected by the end of the week. The nine-page ruling on Wednesday took aim at charges asserting that Mr. Trump and other defendants had solicited public officials to break the law by violating their oaths of office. For example, one count against Mr. Trump said that he “unlawfully solicited, requested and importuned” the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to violate his oath of office by decertifying the election. The judge said that prosecutors were not specific enough about what violations the defendants were pressuring public officials to commit.

“These six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission,” Judge McAfee wrote in his ruling. “They do not give the Defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently, as the Defendants could have violated the Constitution and thus the statute in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways.”

A Justice Department attorney, who asked not to be identified, told Capitol Hill Blue the Georgia Judge “is most likely looking fo ways to protect the case from recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court that are aimed at protecting Trump and hia extremist MAGA followers.”

The Washington Post reports:

The judge’s acton adds to the delays in attempts to get the disgraced, criminally-indicted Trump in court before the election, one that if he wins will bring an unprecedented attempt to pardon himself of any of the crimes that have brought ore than 90 felony indictments.

