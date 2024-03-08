President Joe Biden comes out swinging to proclaim the real State of the Union

President Joe Biden delivering a strong, forceful, needed State of the Union address. (AP Photo)

President Joe Biden took those who watched his strong, forceful State of the Union speech in the Capitol Thursday on a lesson of how age, experience and determination can upstage a disgraced, demented former president and display who have the grit and determination in a presidentaial elecition where most feel the the survival of our democracy is at stake and under attack from those who put greed and politics above the needs of our nation.

Writes Peter Baker of The New York Times:

Writes Peter Baker of The New York Times:

This was not Old Man Joe. This was Forceful Joe. This was Angry Joe. This was Loud Joe. This was Game-On Joe. In an in-your-face election-year State of the Union address, President Biden delivered one of the most confrontational speeches that any president has offered from the House rostrum, met by equally fractious heckling from his Republican opponents. It was an extraordinary spectacle that exemplified the raucous nature of modern American politics, one that made clear how far Washington has traveled from the days of decorous presidential addresses aimed at the history books. Mr. Biden again and again assailed his opponent in the fall election and the opposition lawmakers sitting in front of him. Republicans jeered and booed. Democrats chanted, "Four more years," as if it were a campaign rally. But that was the point. Frustrated by all the talk about his age and determined to dispel voter doubts, Mr. Biden, 81, used the most prominent platform of this election year, with what is likely the largest television and internet audience he will address before November, to exhibit his stamina, his vitality, his capacity and, yes, his umbrage. Defiant and feisty, he dispensed with the conventions of the format to directly take on former President Donald J. Trump and attempted to make the election a referendum on his predecessor rather than himself. While he did not use Mr. Trump's name, Mr. Biden referred to "my predecessor" 13 times and unabashedly denounced "you in this chamber" for being the former president's lackeys by blocking security aid to Ukraine and a bipartisan border deal for political reasons. Every time they hooted or interrupted, he gave as good as he got, mocking their points and challenging them to pass important legislation. He was so pumped up, so eager to get started, that he rolled right over House Speaker Mike Johnson, opening his speech without letting the neophyte Republican leader make the traditional "high privilege and distinct honor" introduction. Mr. Biden shouted his lines, clearly intending to use volume to demonstrate vigor. The prepared text had 80 exclamation points in it and he surely added more on his own as he went along. "My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth about Jan. 6th!" he declared about the 2021 attack on the Capitol instigated by Mr. Trump. "We stopped you 50 times before and we will stop you again!" he vowed about Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. –The New York Times

Biden beat Trump in the 2020 electiion, ousting the narciissitic psychopath from one term. Trump, of course, still lies over and over by saying he won and charges widespread fraud and courts around thre nation have ruled did no exist while one court fiined him more than $400 million, plus $87,000+ daily. Another judges ruled him a sexual predator and rapist, but none of these facts matter to his cult-like followers who, call hims a god.

Turnouts and polls, however, show Trump’s hold on the GOP is shrinking. At least 60% of Republicans say they won’t vote for Trump if he is convicted of crimes and more than half admit his is not qualified to be president.

In the Washington Post, Tyler Pager and Toluse Olorunnipa wrote

In the Washington Post, Tyler Pager and Toluse Olorunnipa wrote

Biden engaged in repeated exchanges with Republican lawmakers in the House chamber, at times turning the address into a form of political theater as he seemingly taunted his opponents in an attempt to spotlight policy disagreements on the economy, immigration and abortion. Unlike a traditional State of the Union address consisting of a laundry list of policy goals, Biden started assailing Trump less than four minutes into his speech, blasting him for suggesting that he would encourage Russia to "do whatever the hell they want" to NATO allies that did not spend enough on defense. "Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today," Biden said. "What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time." The president would return to critiquing "my predecessor" — never once uttering Trump's name — repeatedly throughout a speech that lasted just over an hour. He attacked his likely 2024 rival for inspiring the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, for boasting of helping end Roe vs. Wade, for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and for threatening to repeal the Affordable Care Act. "You can't love your country only when you win," Biden said as he slammed Trump and Republicans for embracing lies about the 2020 election. The chamber became testy at times, with Republicans shouting out to interrupt Biden midsentence on multiple occasions as he criticized their positions on issues including taxes, Social Security and immigration. Biden and his team had clearly anticipated the disruptions, and the president was ready with retorts. Adding to the sense of a political event, Democrats repeatedly chanted, "Four more years!" At one point, Biden introduced United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain, who rose and shook his fist triumphantly. In addition to challenging the GOP lawmakers sitting in front of him — sometimes earnestly, sometimes mockingly — he took on the Supreme Court justices in the audience for overturning Roe The event became especially contentious when Biden began to speak about border security, calling out Republicans for blocking a bipartisan immigration bill. "Yeah, you're saying no. Look at the facts," Biden said after one interruption. "I know you know how to read." –The Washington Post

Added Peter Baker of The New York Times:

The president’s address seemed to get under Mr. Trump’s skin. “That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made,” Mr. Trump wrote on his social media site afterward, including his own exclamation point. “It was an Embarrassment to our Country!”

Typical lies from the disgraced former president facing trials on more than 90 felony criminal chages. Trump is the real “Embarrassment to our country.” So are the political lemmings who make up his craven cult of followers. Losers like Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lindsey Graham and others.

“The American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told,” President said. “So let’s tell the story here, tell it here and now. America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities.”

You told the story, Joe. You told it well. Let’s put toxic Trump before the judges, convict him like the seditionist scum he is and put him behind bars to rot and die.

