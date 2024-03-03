As a demented newspapeerman, I recognize Trump’s rampant dementia

I write these observations as a career journalist who is still working for newspapers for 66 years and ha traveled the world and covered wars, conflicts, tragedies and more as a photojournalist who now shoots imgages and videos of the traditional old time music action in the Blue Ridge Mountains and school athletes.O

I am also a man with indications of approaching early onset dementia and that, I think, gives me some extra insight into a deranged former president who is seeking office again under the influence of heavy dementia.

I’ve watched Donald John Trump closly since his surprie election as president in 2;016. His grasp on reality is, at best, based on greed and massive ego. The Washington Post reported that during four years a president, he told more than 38,000 to reporters, other government offiiclas, members of Congrss and the public in general.

A court in New York found him guilty of outright business and personal fraud form lying to the Internal Revenue Service, banks that gave him loans he didn’t qualify for and, of courtsr, the cluless voters who put him in office. He owes more than $450 million in fines, penalties and interest of the finding and the total is growing by $875,000 a day alone. He says he cannot pay tha t amount and no financial insitution will provide him funds for a repeal bond becayse he has stiffed many of them.

While his president, the courts shut down his fraudulent Trump University” because of its lies and for defrauding thousands of members, many of htem sneiors, of their saved retirement and investment income.

Another court shud down his fake “charity” because audits found he was using it as a slush fund for himself but only a few funds went to any actual charities.

He brags aobut starting “successful businesses” but most are closed, bankrupt and liquidated with many unpaid debt, including the Trump Shuttle, Trump Steaks and other glitzy shams that never became what most claimed to be.

Now, he is facing state and federal indictments, with 91 felony charges for concealing and witholding classified documents, lying about returning several, business campaign and business fraud involving “hush money” paid to a porn star who says she indulted hiim sexually, but also said he waswas a lousy lay, and inciting sedition and treason.

He turned Washington’s historic Post Office into an overhyped, overpriced and under performing hotel that he later sold to Hilton International after bilking millions from the General Services Administration while accepting payments from foreign governments in direct violation of federal law.

As a disgraced former president under multiple criminal indictments, Trump is using campaign funds form small donors to pay as many of his legal bills as he can as he goes further and further into debt Several attorneys for his efforts are now former ones who are using him for millions in unpaid bills.

Now he spends most of his time uttering nonsensical diatribes composed of sentences he can’t finish because he forgets what he says. He misidentifies people, both supporters and opponents, mauls the English language and contorts words — all sings of dementia.

President Joe Biden, who is over 80, has slowed that some since winning the White House /Trump lies outright when he says Biden’s mental acuityi is dementia but experts say the Presidnet suffers some problems from “old age” but is not incapacitated.

Says Dr. John Gartner, a prominent psychologist and contributor to the bestselling book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President:”

I had to speak out now because the 2024 election might turn on this issue of who is cognitively capable: Biden or Trump? It’s a major issue that will affect some people’s votes. Not enough people are sounding the alarm, that based on his behavior, and in my opinion, Donald Trump is dangerously demented. In fact, we are seeing the opposite among too many in the news media, the political leaders and among the public. There is also this focus on Biden’s gaffes or other things that are well within the normal limits of aging. By comparison, Trump appears to be showing gross signs of dementia. This is a tale of two brains. Biden’s brain is aging. Trump’s brain is dementing. –Dr. John Gartner

Writes CHAUNCEY DEVEGA, senior writer at Salon.com:

Almost as if on cue, in a series of speeches and interviews at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and elsewhere last week — which took place after my conversation with Dr. Gartner — Donald Trump again manifested these symptoms. So I spoke with Dr. Gartner again on Tuesday about Donald Trump’s recent behavior, what comes next if his apparent cognitive challenges and related maladies continue to worsen, the dilemma of having human sympathy and concern for a vile person like Donald Trump, and why so many medical professionals (and members of the news media, political class, and others with a public platform) are continuing to be silent about the corrupt ex-president’s very troubling and dangerous behavior. We spoke last week about how Donald Trump’s apparent mental and emotional challenges and pathologies appear to be getting much worse. That conversation was widely read and circulated — including by the British and other foreign news media. Why do you think your warnings gained so much traction? Most of us have known someone, possibly in our own families, who’s had Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia. The diagnostic signs are not subtle. My warnings and conclusions about Trump simply confirmed what many people had already observed and concluded for themselves but didn’t have the authority to assert. I was giving voice to what ordinary people see with their own eyes, and they were grateful for validation from a mental health professional. –Solon

Yes, Donald John Trump is demented and insane. The experts agree and anyone with an IQ above that of an average plant should be able to see it whenver he opens his mouth, which is all the time.

Do we have enough un-demented voters to shutt him down. We will know in November.

