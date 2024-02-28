Donald John Trump: A true enemy of the state and a trairor to Democracy (Getty Images)

As a 76-year-old man who suffers from TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury in a severe motorcycle crash that should have killed me12 years agi, I watch with concern and disdain at the attempts of narcissistic psychopath Donald John Trump’s attacks on the claimed dementia of current president Joe Biden.

Biden is only a few years older than Trump but the former TV reality show host and self-proclaimed “successful businessman,” who has declared bankruptcy several times, has a long record of failed businesses who is unfit for leadership. He is the one who publicly called his wife by another name in front of news cameras, confused the former United Nations Ambassador he appointed while president with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and makes so many verbal gaffes that suggest hs suffers from rapidly advancing dementia and massive loss of mental acuity.

Reports US News & World Report:

Trump’s missteps begin to draw attention. He’s made brazen factual errors, such as saying Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the leader of Turkey, that Orban had called on Barack Obama to step down as president (when Obama left the presidency in 2017), describing a missile launch through sound effects, and this week, claiming he had won New Hampshire in the 2016 and 2020 general elections when he lost. “If this were your Uncle Joe, you’d be running – not walking – to the neurologist,” says Baltimore psychologist John Gartner, a former professor at Johns Hopkins University and founder of “Duty to Warn,” a movement by medical professionals to draw attention to Trump’s cognitive health that dates back to Trump’s first year in office. “If you walked into an emergency room in a psychotic state, the first question would be, ‘Who is the president of the United States?’ That’s literally on the psychiatric medical exam,” Gartner says, referring to Trump’s confusing Biden with Obama. Gartner believes Trump – whose campaign did not respond to a request for comment – has “advanced dementia” and says the old “ Goldwater Rule ” does not apply here. That standard, which says medical professionals should not diagnose the mental health of someone they have not examined, was adopted by the American Psychiatric Association after a magazine explored whether 1964 GOP presidential nominee Barry Goldwater was mentally fit to be president. –US News & World Report

Trump often attributes his failings to others. He calls all opponents “liars” but he holds the record for the more than 30,000 lies uttered by a president while in office. He questions the morality of others but he is the former president charged with paying “hush money” to a porn star to keep her from disclosing his sexual antics with her. Trump also is a court-certified rapist and sexual predator and is the one documentary filmmaker accuses of sexually-abusing his daughter.

He is also an acknowledged racist and bigot who aid large fines for housing discrimination and a seditionist who led an insurrection to try and overturn democracy and the results of a valid election in 2020.

As someone who suffers TBI, I must watch for signs of “early onset dementia” from brain damage but I don’t claim to be someone with a high IQ, as Trumjp does, or think that I am capable of presiding over the largest democratic republic on this planet. Trump calls his opponents unpatriotic and un-American while he openly supports murderous dictators like Russian leader Vladimir Putin and is, himself, a traitor to the oath he swore to as president in 2017,

At age 76, I have memory lapses, often forget the names of people I have known for most of my life, and cant remember where I left my cell phone at home. I asked my doctor if such actions are from old age or the brain injury.

“Probably both,” he said. “We attempt to study the brain and try to diagnose issues with it, but none of us really fully understand how it works.”

There is no doubt that Trump is demented danger to this nation. His words spurred supporters who trashed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2022, and aides testified that he went into a rage and tried to wrestle the steering wheel of the presidential limo in an effort to join and participate in the violence that led to multiple deaths and threatened the liives of elected officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, who now admits that the president her served was, and is, unfit for office.

That same assessment cromes from Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr, who says a seocnd teerm by Trump would be a “horror show” driven by chaos. while his former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, says Trump is “unfit to lead” and is a threat to the nation.

Yet Republicans continue to flock to primary polls and vote for the deranged traitor to America.

Trump is not the only traitor. So are those who genuflect to his lies, threats and hate. Like him, they are pure “enemies of the state” and should be treated as such.

