The toxic waste of Donald Trump’s fraudulent life is starting to drown him

Former President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York.

(David Dee Delgado/Pool Photo via AP)

Donald Trump, the disgraced, court-certified sexual predator, rapist, racist and criminally-indicted former president headed for the Republican nomination for the eleeciton later this year, has more than a few serious problems.

After losing civil cases there he owes owes millions totalling more than half-a billion dollar and climbing because of interest and penalties, the self-declared billionaires has apparently run out of money and is trying, as usual,, to tap those who contribute to his political campaigns to pay is growng legal costs.

Federal Election Reports show Trump ha already divered millions to pay his escalating legal expenses and his attempt last week to get a court “extension” of time to pay out millons required to appeal his many losses, ran into a judge who said his excuses have run out and interest alone on the more than $400 million as this week begins will add $87,000 a day to what he owes.

At a political fundraiser in Florida at his Mar-a-Logo estate, where he lives in fiolation to zoning for what is support to be a resort for members and not a residence for anyone, Trump lashed out:

Reports The Washington Post:

Trump claimed at that Feb. 16 gathering that the judge in the civil fraud case had made history by ordering him to pay such a staggering sum, according to two people who were there. He suggested that the judgment was so severe that the public would consider it unfair and rally in support. Over and over, he returned to the penalty, livid at its size. The episode offered a glimpse of Trump’s preoccupation with a legal decision that threatens his wealth and has thrust his business empire into greater uncertainty than perhaps any time since the 1990s, when his Atlantic City casinos fell into extreme debt, leading six of his companies to file for bankruptcy. Trump, who built his business and political identities around boasts of financial savvy, now faces an immediate cash crunch of more than a half-billion dollars — the combined cost of two legal battles that will now test the limits of his personal wealth. According to state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s final judgment, entered Friday, Trump now owes New York at least $454 million — the $355 million penalty plus interest, which is now accruing at a rate of $112,000 per day. Separately, he faces an $83.3 million judgment in a federal defamation case brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll. Though he has vowed to appeal both cases, he must immediately grapple with the enormous sums that are at stake: To keep both judgments from being enforced while he appeals, he must put up the entire amount in either cash or bonds, according to legal experts. Usually, defendants must put up such bonds within 30 days of a final judgment to keep the plaintiff from collecting, experts said. Most of Trump’s wealth is tied up in real estate, and it’s not clear whether he has enough cash on hand to cover what he now owes. Trump has not said how he plans to put up the money. –The Washington Post

There’s a pleasant irony in this, since the bulk of what he now owes comes are judgements from New York civil cases where the court ruled he lied repeatedly to state and federal tax official about his wealth, listing the values at far less than their real value sao he can pay less taxes while using a different set of numbers to show higher than real values to banks lending him money.

New York state attorney general Letitia James says she is ready to start seizing Trump’s property and assets if he delays payments that are due. Some financial experts say bonding companies may not want to do business with Trump because he has stiffed soo many people in the past.

“If the guy can give phony financial statements, he can give phony information to the bonding company,” says New York trial and appellate attorney Mark C. Zauderer, citing the New York State Supreme Court judge’s finding in the case that the Trump Organization submitted false information to banks to obtain loans. “A bonding company who is going to put up several hundred million dollars here is not, in my opinion, going to do it easily.”

“In my opinion, what this is going to come down to is whether or not he can put up cash,” ssys Neil Pedersen, who runs a New York bond-issuing (or “surety”) agency.

That is a problem for a grifter and con man former president who has lied repeatedly about wealth he does not really have. His house of cards is collapsing and he also has a felony trial on attempting to conceal “hush money” payments to a porn actress he bedded while his wife was pregnant with their only child.

Just a little old fashioned karma coming ’round and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving, fraudulent thug.

