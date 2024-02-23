Biden calls out the racist Republicans who serve in Congress

Republicans: Marching to a racist drum.

President Joe Biden pulled off the gloves this week and called Republicans in the U.S. Congress “racists” and a party of division, chaos and hate.

“I’ve been a senator since ’72. I’ve served with real racists. I’ve served with Strom Thurmond,” Biden said, rin reference to the South Carolina Republican senator who died in 2003. “I’ve served with all these guys that have set terrible records on race. But guess what? These guys are worse. These guys do not believe in basic democratic principles.”

House Speaker Mike Johnsonb, who anwers more to the racist extremists in the House than anyone else, called Biden’s remarks “outrageous.”

Johnson is a pot calling the kettle black. He is the outrageous one, the one who kowtows to the racists extremes of a party now controlled by the bigots and haters who are destroying America.

On a sabbatical to try and learn more about how our government works, I worked for three GOP members of Congress in the early 1980s and served as a field operative for the party’s national political committees. I walked away from the positions in disgust. The so-called “party of Lincoln” was, in reality, the party of George Wallace and Strom /Thurman and other vile racists, bigots, homophobes and haters.

Reports The Washington Post:

Biden, according to a pool report on the fundraiser, recalled being asked to give the eulogy at Thurmond’s funeral, saying, “I told the truth.” “By the time Strom left, he did terrible things. But by the time he left, he had more African Americans in his staff than any other member in Congress. He voted to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act,” Biden said of Thurmond. “I’m not making him more than he was. But my point is at least you could work with some of these guys,” Biden added. “Time and again, Republicans show they are the party of chaos and division.” Thurmond was once a longtime segregationist who later embraced a policy of racial inclusion and voted to reauthorize the VRA in the 1990s. On the campaign trail in 2019, Biden apologized for comments warmly reminiscing about his working relationships with Southern segregationists while he was in the Senate.

The true, vile intents of today’s Republican Party is showcased in the majority of them who support Donald John Trump, the disgraced, racist, criminally-indicted former president who leads the party’s primaries to become their nominee, again, for the White House in the presidential election in November.

On Saturday, Trump is expected to win the South Carolina GOP primary, the state that gave us Strom Thurmond and current Senator Lindsey Graham, who also genuflects before Trump.

Biden adds:

“Do you want to be the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

The Post concludes:

The president’s comments Wednesday night took place during a multiday swing through California. At a different event earlier Wednesday, Biden took a swing at former president Donald Trump for comparing his legal struggles to the plight of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who died last week while imprisoned at a Russian penal colony just above the Arctic Circle. “If I stood here 10 to 15 years ago and said all this, you’d all think I should be committed,” Biden said of the situation. Speaking about the Republican Party and Trump’s influence on it, Biden said it once had an “American moral center, but that seems to be lost.”

Not only lost, but also forgoeten by too any people who claim to be Americans. Let’s hope there are more out there who really do care about this nation and will vote in November to restore what it once was and could be again. They will be the true Americans.

