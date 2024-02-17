Question for Trump supporters: Why do you want a convicted fraudster as president of this nation?

What? Another failure?

Disgraced, criminally indicted Donald J. Trump is a con artist convicted of corporate and personal fraud. Another court has declared him a sexual predator and rapist. In March, he is scheduled to go on trial for paying “hush money” for a star in pornographic movies, and a jury is expected to find him guilty of felonies that will send him to prison.

He is indicted for more than 90 felonies in four cases awaiting trial, while civil courts have fined him nearly a half-billion collars on fraud, defamation, sexual harassment, and rape. A rotating cast of lawyers working for him has filed multiple motions and appeals of decisions against him, yet nearly all appeals courts and the U.S. Supreme Court, packed with his appointees, have ruled against him and upheld the lower court decisions.

Even through all of this, polls show a majority of those who claim to be Republicans say they will vote for him in GOP primaries and the general election for president. The Republican Party used to claim that they supported “family values,” morality, and the law.

Like the degenerate they genuflect to, these so-called Republicans are liars and frauds. They are a traitorous as Trump in their abandonment of decency, the Constitution, and the law.

I say this as one who worked on Capitol Hill for Republican members of Congress, was a political operative for the national GOP committee, and directed what was then the largest political action committee in the nation as the vice president for political programs for the National Association of Realtors.

What the hell happened?

During my time working within the national political system, I saw an underlying sub-culture dominated by racists, bigots, homophobes, and lawlessness. It began to grow and emerged in 1994 with the GOP takeover of Congress in an election that year and power-med despot Newt Gingrich became Speaker of the House. As the minority party in Congress for decades,

Republicans learned to use coalitions and bi-partisan efforts to pass legislation they developed and passed, but Gingrich wanted confrontation, not cooperation, and scraped cooperation. He used a phony “Contract for America” to get votes, then scrapped the ideas once in power.

Gingrich was finally forced to resign after scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee found he profited by misuse of federal funds. He was also a hypocrite who claimed family values while he cheated on his wife and bedded a committee staff member while publicly attacking then-president Bill Clinton for his philandering in the Oval Office with intern Monica Lewinsky.

The sub-culture that supported Gingrich, however, continued to grow and take control of the party. We saw it surface with the election of Barack Obama and the emergence of the so-called Tea Party, a gaggle of racists and homophobes that worked to take America back to the dark ages. That period also saw the rise of Sarah Palin from a scandal-ridden small-town mayor to a vice-presidential candidate and then a national political joke.

Some political experts say putting a ditz like Palin in as a national candidate paved the way for a former reality show host and real estate con man like Trump to become a candidate for president. Perhaps, but Palin was so flaky that even Trump wanted nothing to do with her, and her efforts to become part of his cult were rebuffed.

Despite Trump’s claims of wealth and business success, the evidence shows a record of bankruptcies and failed businesses, a fraudulent “Trump University,” an air shuttle effort that crashed, and casinos, which seldom fail in the hands of others.

The one thing he appears to be good at is that of a con man, but increased scrutiny is stripping away his cons and frauds.

Which leaves him good only at…failing.

Copyright © 2024 Capitol Hill Blue

