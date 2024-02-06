Time to crumble and destroy a monstrous zombie named Trump

President Joe Biden said it right in Las Vegas this weekend. Disgraced, narcissistic psychopath Donald Trump is an ultimate threat to America, our democracy, and a way of life that must be preserved.

A newspaper in Richmond, Virginia, published my first news photograph 60 years ago: A shot of a meeting of the Ku Klux Klan in Prince Edward County, a racist community in the Commonwealth that closed its public schools to prevent a Supreme Court decision to integrate our schools.

As a career newspaperman and photojournalist, I have, sadly, covered many examples that we continue to live in a society run by racists, bigots, white supremacists, and other vermin who promote the toxic Trump as the one they feel will save the reality of what should be a nation where justice and freedoms are both practiced and guaranteed by its citizens.

I find it sad that so many buy into his pathetic and despicable con. They fail to see a man of pure evil who cares only for himself and demands total, unabridged loyalty to a cause based on lies, fraud, and absolute evil

The Republican political organization once considered “the party of Lincoln” has devolved into of evil cult of crooks, liars, and frauds who promote hate, target enemies, and use fear and threats to divide our country.

Those who study history and follow its lessons are warning us that most who felt that a Hitler or a Mussolini or a Stalin could slither out of the toxic slime and build a goosestepping cult of followers who terrorize on command, kill with empathy and destroy that many of us over the years have fought to respect, serve and support.

I have served my government in various ways over the years, swore repeated oaths to protect it from enemies, foreign and domestic, and I hoped to retire and live out the remaining years of my life with a loving wife and watch a daughter, a former prosecutor, continue new pursuits and pleasures without going to war against the madness.

But such plans and hopes must be put aside, for the time being, so each of us — young, old, liberal, conservative, independent, and more can band together to take a stand against a TV “reality show” host, real-estate con artist, fraud and outright thief, backed by brain-dead, burned-out political junk heaps turn America into the 21st century of Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and examples of evil.

Esquire Magazine reports:

Donald Trump’s ghostwriter on The Art of the Deal, Tony Schwartz, told Reddit during an Ask Me Anything session that the president is “the most purely evil human being” Schwartz has ever met.

I’ve seen, reported on, and photographed pure evil many times in the past 60 years. I’ve seen chidren burned to death in Virtnam, monks going the same thing to themselves in India and the Philippines and the bodies of school children gunned down by madmen in America.

Evil takes many forms but, yes, the worst that could go down in history could be a blustery fat man with orange “suntan” makeup and a stupid comb over a mop of hair that is more repulsive than comical. He stands on the brink of destroying the longest-running democratic republic in this world and has left a trail of terror, treason, death and destruction that he brags about.

Yes, he is an evil that must be stopped. Losing is not an option.

(Courtesy of Rolling Stone)

