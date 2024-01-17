In a Time of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth is Revolutionary.
Wednesday, January 17, 2024

God, a spawn of the Devil, now claims God made him to be president. He’s a damn liar

Trump is a criminal, a sexual predator, a rapist and more. He is a Goddamned disgrace to this nation .
The devil unmasked.

With his massive ego and out-of-control hate, Donald Trump unveiled a new campaign video that claimedGod made him president. The Lincoln Project answeed back with a incredible “and God made a dictator, which is exactly what Trump.

The Lincoln Project sets the record straight. It shows the evil that once again threatens democracy and America.

As CNN notes:

The response by The Lincoln Project:

Enough said. Our thanks to The Lincoln Project for saying what needed to be said. It’s too bad that those who claim to be evangelical Christians back Trump with their misuse of the Bible and ouright lies that prove they are trying to leave this nation in hell/

He is a criminal cited by the United States’ government for racism, condemed by a jury as a sexual predator, then proclaimed a rapist by the judge who upheld the civil conviction. He wantonly murdered thousands by standing through his inaction on COVID.

He incited his cult of followers by invoking a seditious conspiracy to trash the U.S. Capitoll an take actions that killed many, including police officers. Then he calls them “heroes” for believing his lies and breaking the law whenever he wants.

In our opinion Donald Trump is a spawn of the Devil, perhaps even an antichrist. Voters should say “Goddamn you ” to an evil, despot and criminal Trump.

May he burn in hell.

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Doug Thompson published his first story and photo at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and taking photos full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times in Virginia in 1965, and spent most of the past 58+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington in the 1980s, he returned to the news profession. Today, he is a contract reporter/photojournalist for Lee Enterprises, shoots news and sports video for area TV stations, and owns Capitol Hill Blue.