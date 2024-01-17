God, a spawn of the Devil, now claims God made him to be president. He’s a damn liar

The devil unmasked.

With his massive ego and out-of-control hate, Donald Trump unveiled a new campaign video that claimedGod made him president. The Lincoln Project answeed back with a incredible “and God made a dictator, which is exactly what Trump.

The Lincoln Project sets the record straight. It shows the evil that once again threatens democracy and America.

As CNN notes:

The response by The Lincoln Project:

Enough said. Our thanks to The Lincoln Project for saying what needed to be said. It’s too bad that those who claim to be evangelical Christians back Trump with their misuse of the Bible and ouright lies that prove they are trying to leave this nation in hell/

He is a criminal cited by the United States’ government for racism, condemed by a jury as a sexual predator, then proclaimed a rapist by the judge who upheld the civil conviction. He wantonly murdered thousands by standing through his inaction on COVID.

He incited his cult of followers by invoking a seditious conspiracy to trash the U.S. Capitoll an take actions that killed many, including police officers. Then he calls them “heroes” for believing his lies and breaking the law whenever he wants.

In our opinion Donald Trump is a spawn of the Devil, perhaps even an antichrist. Voters should say “Goddamn you ” to an evil, despot and criminal Trump.

May he burn in hell.

