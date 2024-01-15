Donald Trump: A proven, declared homicidal megalomaniac and more

If polls are correct and the weather doesn’t become a spoiler, Repblicans in Iowa will give a homocidal melomaniac and treasonous seditionist Donald Trump a massive win in the state caucuses.

If those who call themselves Republicans select a disgraced, criminally indicted grifter, con man and fraud, then they should also no longer be considered Americans or,, for that matter, sane.

On the other hand, if they give former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis their votes should also surrender all rights to be considered citizens of this nation. Both Haley and DeSantis say they wlll pardon Trump for his many crimes against America and the rest of us who love this nation.

Trump should not even be on the ballot. His presence there violates the 14th Amendment to our Constitution. If Trump is the best Republicans have to offer, then perhaps they also should no longer be recognized as a valid political party.

If doesn’t take any real research to know that Trump:

Don’t worry. There’s more coming. We’re just getting started.

