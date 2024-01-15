Donald Trump: A proven, declared homicidal megalomaniac and more

If polls are correct and the weather doesn’t become a spoiler, Repblicans in Iowa will give a homocidal melomaniac and treasonous seditionist Donald Trump a massive win in the state caucuses.
If those who call themselves Republicans select a disgraced, criminally indicted grifter, con man and fraud, then they should also no longer be considered Americans or,, for that matter, sane.
On the other hand, if they give former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis their votes should also surrender all rights to be considered citizens of this nation. Both Haley and DeSantis say they wlll pardon Trump for his many crimes against America and the rest of us who love this nation.
Trump should not even be on the ballot. His presence there violates the 14th Amendment to our Constitution. If Trump is the best Republicans have to offer, then perhaps they also should no longer be recognized as a valid political party.
If doesn’t take any real research to know that Trump:
- Agreed to a deal with New York State to shut down his fake foundation after they found it used as a personal slush fund to fund his lavish lifestyle and ego::
- Also accepted a deal to shut down his equally-fraudulent “Trump University” which was a scam to defraud students who too often use dtheir life savings to get books that offered no real advice on real estate investing. In both cases, he paid millions in fines.
- Trump was also found guilty of being a sexual predator after a judge delared he was a rapist of a female erporter he assultred ina department store dressing room.
- The federal government fined he and his company for multiple civil rights violations against minorities.
- A General Accounting Office inspector found Trump took milllions frorm foreign governments who stayed at his overpriced Trump International Hotel in Washington’s Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue in direct violation of federal law.
- His first wife charged him with rape during their marriage and he clauied that “a husband cannot rape his wife,” which was just one more of his many lies. Married men have been convictred of raping their wives throughout history.
- Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore charged Trump with sexually abusing his oldest daughter. Others have raised questions about Trump’s strange relationship with his daughter and he publicly agreed with shock-jock Howare Stern, who called her a “great piece of ass.:
- In a recording on a network show, Trump bragged about how easy he thought it was to seduce married women by “just grab ’em by the pussy.;
- His current, and third wife, appeared nude for magazines, including one shot on his private Boeing 757, before their marriage. Then they shocked many when she appeard braless in a presidential event during his first, and so far, only terrm;
- Recordings show his direct involvement in encouraging violence with his gaggle of supporters when they trashed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, threatened elected officials and took actions that led to the deaths on several, including police officers;
- Other recording show him talking about putting together a “hit team” of Navy SEALs and other special operators to “take care of” his political enemies. He has also talked about “killing” those who oppose him;
- Two states have taken steps to remove him from primary ballots for the 2024 presidential election and others are considering such actions.
- He is currently indicted for 91 serious crimes against the nation and its citizens and other may follow. New York ßtate is taking acting to outlaw his private “Trump Organization” from any actities in that state. The judge for that case has called him “a fraud” and guilty of cheating on his taxes and other laws.
- Georgia has indicted him under RICO racketeering laws and being part of a “seditious conspiracy” in a coup to overturrna legal eleciton, among other statutes;
- And Trump wants to U.S. Supreme Court to give him total immunity for his actions as president and when he is out of office.
Don’t worry. There’s more coming. We’re just getting started.
Copyright © 2024 Capitol Hill Blue