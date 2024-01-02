In 1981, I took a sabbatical from newspaper reporting to become Press Secretary to then Congressman Paul Findley, Republican of Illinois. The hope was to use the job to learn more about how our government worked and then use it when I returned to reporting.

That “education” became an 11-year journey that included a Congressional Chief of Staff position, then a Committee appointment as the Special Assistant fo the Ranking Member of the House Science and Technology Committee fof GOP Rep. Manuel Lujan. I later became Divisional Vice President for political programs at the National Association of Realtors, where I oversaw what was then the nation’s largest Political Action Committee and expanded an independent expenditures operation, a precursor for wha is now known as “SupperPacs.”

The political system and the government I left behind in 1994 is nothing like the corrupt mess we see today where a conman, fraud and criminally-indicted felon rejected by voters in 2020 is consideered the likely GOP nominee for the party in the 2024 presidential election this November.

Donald Trump could win the general election against incumbent Joe Biden and finish the dismantling of our democracy and the soul of America he amost completed before the voters took back control of the process, at least for a while.

I returned to news media as a contract reporter and photojournalist for newspapers, manazines and online websites, including this one,. I have mixed emotions about my time as a political operative butI have no doubts about the toxic sewer created by a criminal like Trump and the party he took over, controls and will eventually destroy. Let’s just hope he doesn’t destroy our nation .

A civil verdict confirmed that Trump is a sxual predator and rapist affirmed by the judge in the case. A New York Grand Jury and the tate’ Atoorney General have determined Trump;s family company guilty of fraud, tax evasion and lles. He is the first president in history to be indicted for noe one but more than 40 felonies. New York ordered an end to a phony foundaton that fleeced his one-time true believers of their life savings and futures.

His indictments include spurring a massive sedition against our Capitol and nation, outright obstruction of justice, all serious felonies among others. He belongs in prison, not in control of our government but two other candidates for the GOP nominationm — Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley — have pledge to pardon Trump for any and all of his many crimes against America and its inhabitants.

Associated Press writer Steve People writes:

Facing such uncertainty, few expect the traditional rules of politics to apply in 2024. Jim Messina, who managed former President Barack Obama’s reelection, said Trump could very well defeat Biden in the fall, even if the former president is in prison. “We just don’t know,” Messina said. “Everyone in the world knows, especially me, that this election is going to be really, really close.” The results will have long-term implications on everything from the future of abortion rights and immigration policy to the role of the U.S. in the world. A Trump victory would raise the possibility of the U.S. largely abandoning Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia’s invasion. Domestic politics could also test Biden’s commitment to Israel, a policy that threatens to erode his standing with young voters and people of color who are critical elements of his coalition. One of the few certainties at this point is that Biden is a virtual lock to be the Democratic nominee again, facing only token opposition in this year’s primary despite overwhelming concerns within his own party about his physical and mental fitness. And though a few rivals are fighting furiously to stop Trump, he is well positioned to win the GOP nomination for the third consecutive election. The strength of the GOP opposition to Trump will become more clear on Jan. 15 when the Iowa caucuses launch the nomination process. Trump holds a commanding lead in most national polls, although former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are fighting to stop him. That hasn’t been easy, however, as DeSantis has struggled to connect with voters and has embraced culture war topics that often left him competing for the same base of support as Trump. And Haley’s pitch as a more sensible, moderate candidate was threatened last week when she was pressed on the cause of the Civil War and didn’t mention slavery. Many leaders in both parties are already convinced that Trump will be the GOP nominee. More than 90 House Republicans, 18 senators and seven governors have endorsed Trump. Haley and DeSantis have secured the endorsements of just six House Republicans, no senators and two governors combined. “This will be one of the earliest primaries wrapped up in my lifetime,” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who endorsed Trump back in November 2022, said in an interview. “I’m already focused on the general election. … There is going to be a political earthquake next November.”

Earthquakes, as a rule, kill people and destroy everything they touch. So do felons and traitors like Donald Trump and the mindless mob of GOP co-conspirators who back his every move and stunt.

