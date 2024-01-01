Can Trump return to the White House? Yes, he could

Debate? Why debate when I can stand up in front of my lemmings and let them cheer more of my lies?

Lots of cheering the drop of the glowing ball in Times Square in New York City, but the cheers and parties did little to cover what is happening to American and our society.

Increasingly, we see a lot of doom and gloom ahead in the coming year.

Writes Karen Tumulty in the Washington Post:

“This is not who we are.” How many times have we heard these six words in the Trump era? Joe Biden has used them often to describe the former president’s harshest policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as after the deadly 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville he says was the “epiphany” that made him decide to run for president, and again in speeches he has given about our damaged democracy. We’ve heard the same words from Republicans who refuse to stand up against the MAGA movement and then try to distance themselves from its predictable consequences. Such as Kevin McCarthy, who, as Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, told CBS News: “What we’re currently watching unfold is un-American. I’m disappointed, I’m sad, this is not what our country should look like. This is not who we are.” McCarthy, who was then House minority leader, soon after showed who he was. Just two weeks after declaring that Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot, he made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring, asking absolution for telling the truth in public. So “This is not who we are” can bean affirmation, a reprimand, an inoculation. What is worth questioning is whether those words are now the truth about Americans, or ever were.

She continues

An answer will come in November. No election in memory will have provided such a clear delineation of what American values really are. In 2016, it was still possible to believe that Trump would grow and change under the enormity of the office. For all his flagrancy as an entertainer, he was also a businessman and dealmaker; surely, even some of his adversaries assumed, those were skills he could bring to bear in Washington. Within four years, mostvoters knew differently. In a resounding rejection of his agenda, they trounced congressional Republicans in the 2018 midterms. Yet with Trump himself back on the ballot two years later, the outcome was far closer. Though Trump lost the popular vote both times he ran, in 2020 he increased his totals, both in the number and the share he received. Were it not for about 45,000 voters in Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, he would still be president. If he wins in 2024 — and current polls suggest that is entirely possible, maybe likely — Trump has already made it clearthat he plans to govern as an authoritarian, even a dictator. He continues to tell lies about his 2020 loss and has promised “full pardons with an apology to many” of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. He uses language that historians say echoes that of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, calling those who oppose him “vermin” and claiming immigrants who illegally enter the country are “poisoning the blood” of America. He has been indicted on 91 criminal charges. What’s more disturbing is how many of our fellow citizens say that all of this actually makes them yearn for a Trump Restoration. A recent Des Moines Register-NBC News poll of likely Iowa Republican caucus-goers found, for instance, that more than 4 in 10 said the comment about “poisoning the blood” makes them more likely to support Trump. Also discouraging is the possibility that, with voters unenamored of the fact that their likely choice is between the previous president and the current one, they might not show up to the polls at all.

Over at the New York Times, Adam Grant notes:

In mid-October, a few days after the attack on Israel, a friend sent me a text from a rabbi. She said she couldn’t look away from the horror on the news but felt completely numb. She was struggling to feel even the tiniest bit useful: “What can I even do?” Many people are feeling similarly defeated, and many others are outraged by the political inaction that ensues. A Muslim colleague of mine said she was appalled to see so much indifference to the atrocities and innocent lives lost in Gaza and Israel. How could anyone just go on as if nothing had happened? A common conclusion is that people just don’t care. But inaction isn’t always caused by apathy. It can also be the product of empathy. More specifically, it can be the result of what psychologists call empathic distress: hurting for others while feeling unable to help. I felt it intensely this fall, as violence escalated abroad and anger echoed across the United States. Helpless as a teacher, unsure of how to protect my students from hostility and hate. Useless as a psychologist and writer, finding words too empty to offer any hope. Powerless as a parent, searching for ways to reassure my kids that the world is a safe place and most people are good. Soon I found myself avoiding the news altogether and changing the subject when war came up. Understanding how empathy can immobilize us like that is a critical step for helping others — and ourselves. Empathic distress explains why many people have checked out in the wake of these tragedies. The small gestures they could make seem like an exercise in futility. Giving to charity feels like a drop in the ocean. Posting on social media is a hornet’s nest. Having concluded that nothing they do will make a difference, they start to become indifferent. The symptoms of empathic distress were originally diagnosed in health care, with nurses and doctors who appeared to become insensitive to the pain of their patients. Early researchers labeled it “compassion fatigue” and described it as “the cost of caring.” The theory was that seeing so much suffering is a form of vicarious trauma that depletes us until we no longer have enough energy to care. But when two neuroscientists, Olga Klimecki and Tania Singer, reviewed the evidence, they discovered that “compassion fatigue” is a misnomer. Caring itself is not costly. What drains people is not merely witnessing others’ pain but feeling incapable of alleviating it. In times of sustained anguish, empathy is a recipe for more distress, and in some cases even depression. What we need instead is compassion.

Katherine Miller says America faces a different Trump this time around, one who is even more dangerous:

When was the last time you listened to Donald Trump speak at length? There's a qualitative way to think about this question, about the substance of what he's saying: He is still talking — perhaps more than people realize — about how the last election was stolen from him, and he treats the 2020 election as a Year Zero event that has ruined the world. But there's a second — quantitative — way of looking at this question. In 2015 and 2016, as he was becoming the Republican nominee the first time, Mr. Trump quickly transformed into an all-encompassing, central figure, in an evolving, building story that started like a dark joke that Mr. Trump was in on, then swooned into a reality. Around this time eight years ago, terrorist mass shootings took place in Paris and California as the race for the Republican nomination became increasingly dark. It seemed to click into place then that Mr. Trump's fluid plans, reactionary ideas, jokes and lies could coexist with and shape grave events. The combined effect of all this was to concentrate the country's attention like a supernova; reaction to Mr. Trump became a constant feature of politics and also people's personal lives. But the path toward his likely renomination feels relatively muted, as if the country were wandering through a mist, only to find ourselves back where we started, except older and wearier, and the candidates the same. "The street still hopes for somebody else," one Trump-critical donor recently said of Wall Street donors, a kind of dreamy summary of where things stand. Sarah Longwell, who's overseen regular focus groups, noted on her podcast this fall that many voters seem not to have clocked that Mr. Trump and President Biden are likely to be the nominees. "People are constantly telling me, 'But couldn't this happen? But couldn't this happen?'" If Mr. Trump were to win the first two contests by large enough margins, the general election could essentially begin as early as next month. Why does the volume around Mr. Trump feel different? For one thing, he has opted out of two old ways he achieved omnipresence, no longer tweeting and no longer appearing at Republican debates. Eight years in, there is also a lack of suspense about whether Mr. Trump could become the Republican nominee or the president. If you really think through the prospect of a Trump-Biden rematch — accept it, dwell on it, take on board the details — it's like finding yourself in a darkened room with a concrete wall in front of you and only a few inches of clearance behind you. A person can tune out everything, disappear into Instagram and TikTok and ignore the news, and Mr. Trump will still be there.

Lots of worry out there and not much optimism that our crippled justice system or the voters can save America from itself.

