Colorado Tuesday became the first state to ban disgraced and criminally-indicted fraudster Donald Trump from being on the ballot on the 2024 Repu,blican primary when the State Supreme Court declared him an insurrectionist that should be banned nationally fo r ever seeking another elected office.

The state Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that said the 14th amendment to the United States does not apply to presidents even though that court, also, said Trump fostered insurrecttion by his role as the creatotr, perpetuator and power behiind the Jan. 6 Capitoll riot that trashed the base of our nation’s government, injured and killed police officers and others.

“f other states reach the same conclusion, Trump would have a difficult — if not impossible — time securing the Republican nomination and winning in November,” said The Washington Post in its lead story in Wednesday editions.

The paper added: “The decision is certain to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but it will be up to the justices to decide whether to take the case. Scholars have said only the nation’s high court can settle for all states whether the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol constituted an insurrection and whether Trump is banned from running.”

Some say an overturn is likely since the nation’s highest court is packed with Trump-appointed justices, but the court has refsued to hear cases involving the 2020 election or has ruled overwhelmingly agaiinst him in most of the cases brought by Trump and his cult-like following.

The Colorado Supremes their ruling is based on the U.S. Constutio n and the law, two legal stadarrds that Trump routinely ignores.

“Mr. Trump, under federal indictment for his role in the insurrection, is attempting to evade legal accountability as he always has, by delay and misdirection,” writes New York Times editorial board member Jesse Wegman in a column.

But his attempts are falling short when it comes to what voters did in reject a second term for him in 2020 and again in midterm elections in 2022.

“Our national response to the antidemocratic menace of the Trump years has in some respects been surprisingly good — not just electorally but also institutionally. Trump’s gaming of the judicial system to overturn his 2020 loss hit a wall in the courts. By a wide bipartisan margin, Congress passed reforms to Trump-proof the system by which we count electoral votes,” writes Greg Sargent in the Post.

If the U.S. Supreme Court follows the Constitution and the law, he shold be barred forevever from seeking or winning anh elected office.

