I regret working for Republicans a lot, but I regret a GOP terrorist like Trump even more

Donald Trump: The traitor that stroked domestic terrorists in the Republican Party. (Mother Jones)

Donald Trump reluctantly surrendered to Georgia law enforcement officials Thursday in a overhyped but awkward moment for the disgraced president now facing 91 felonies in four sets of indictments that acknowledged one a minuscule part of his criminal resume.

Unless someone pokes a firey hot pipe up the asses of the lemming-like cult of MAGA morons who comprise most of Trump’s remaining base of loud, lying cowards, the most dangerous terrorist threatening America today will perp walk his way to the GOP presidential nomination where, most of us pray, will be sunk by the vast majority of last real remaining Americans who still believe in real patriotism, the Constitution, truth and justice.

If we don’t stop this narcissistic monster, we will see an even worse future than November 2016 when a politically-engineered Electoral College put a criminal crackpot like Trump into office after a solid majority of voters rejected him.

Four years later, we saw an even greater majority of voters offset the gerrymandered Electoral College to soundly reject the crimina Trump and elect Joe Biden as President. But Trump is back, helped by his un-indicted co-conspirators in Congress, like the treacherous and treasonous GOP speaker of the house Kevin McCarthy, his white trash bimbo Marjorie Taylor-Greene and too many others continue to promote his lies and endorse his criminality.

On a sabbitcal from jornalism that I now regret, I saw how the Repuiblican Party lose its grip on reality under the lies and cons of discredited House Speaker Newt Gingrich, another bed-hopping Sarah Palin and miscreants like South Carolina Lindsey Graham, Senate GOP boss Mitch McConnell and others.

I worked as a campaign operative for the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Republican Senatorial Committee in House and Senate races in 1982 and 1984, the re-election campaign of President Ronald Reagan in 1984, where I served as the principal writer of the “Voices for Victory” program that developed “messages of the day” for state party leaders and campaign operatives.

In 1986, I served as communications specialist for former Corning CEO Amo Houghton’s winning campaign for Congress, then became Vice President for Political Programs for the National Association of Realtors (NAR), where I managed what was then the largest political action committee in Washington and ran an “independent expenditures” program that is now the out-of-control way that business dumps milliions into campaign without monitoring and control.

As a GOP operative, I did things I now regret and have apologized for repeatedly while trying to make amends. It was no coincidence when I walked away from politics and into my first meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous in 1994. I returned to journalism and have been sober for 29 years, two months and 16 days as this is written.

The saw the hard-core right-wing extremists led by Gingrich over the GOP and take it far away from a party that once embraced true family values, balanced budgets and reduced taxes. Under Gingrich, the party abandoned any and all attempts at truth, which became an disposable commodity.

We watched, in horror, when George W. Bush championed the manufactured lie of “weapons of mass destruction” that did not exist in Iraq. For a short time, far too short, he seemed to be a leader who could bring America goether after the terror of 9 /11 but turned a lies-laden invastion of Irag into a personal vendetta that delayed the overdue capture and killing of Osama bin Laden, the true terror of the attacks.

Under the Republicans, Congress became a laughing stock to the world and a dysfunctional legislative joke that hasn’t passed a real budget in decades and the party’s inherent racism surfaced after election of Barrack Obama. Donald Trump used a manufactured lie that questioned this nation’s first African-American president’s birth and citizenship to inflame a out-of-control racist base that controls the party.

Trump embraced that racism and used his con man’s skills to take the GOP on a ride into political hell.

Unfortunately, the media that has been part of so much of my life continues to promote Trump’s lies and crimes. We see his dementia-driven rants, in all capital letters, posted on his second-rate social media site repeated in their stories, giving each much more play that it deserved and would not become talking points if they had been ignored.

Some in the media are learning. The Associated Press now refers to Trump’s misleading and outright false statements as “lies,” but they also repeat too many of his posts. So do The New York Times and The Washington Post.

After Trump reused to appear for the first GOP presidential debate last night in Milwaukee, we saw prise of Trump by most of his opponents like his clone, Vivek Ramaswamy, calling him “the greatest president” that ever was.

Chis Christie, to his credit, feels otherwise. From The Washington Post:

Christie: I’m Chris Christie, and I’m here to say: The time to stop Donald Trump is now! Not any of the other times! Now! This is what passes for courage in the Republican Party! [Commingled cheers and boos from the audience.] Ramaswamy: Enough pandering. I’m going to be completely honest and speak from the heart. Donald Trump was the best president of the 21st century. Christie: You make me laugh.

At this point, some might have muttered “God help us,” but God took a hike from the Republican Party after the arrival of the anti-Christ Donald Trump.

What’s happening to date reminds us of a 1989 song, Busload of Faith” by Lou Reed:

You can’t depend on the goodly hearted

the goodly hearted made lamp-shades and soap

You can’t depend on the Sacrament

no Father, no Holy Ghost

You can’t depend on any churches

unless there’s real estate you want to buy

You can’t depend on a lot of things

you need a busload of faith to get by, woh

You can’t depend on no miracle

you can’t depend on the air

You can’t depend on a wise man

you can’t find ’em because they’re not there

Copyright © 2023 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...