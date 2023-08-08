Can a criminal rapist and corrupt con artist like Trump survive? The answer is not clear

Trump’s real legacy: Prison and disgrace. Maybe, maybe not.

“If you go after me, I’m coming after you” muttered criminally-indicted, court-certified rapist and confirmed fraud Donald John Trump in all capital letters on his second-rate social media web site less than 24 hours after a federal magistrate judge ordered him to tone down his hateful rhetoric or face arrest and jail.

That was just the beginning of the latest Trump tantrums. He called a celebrated attorney general a racist, called speical prosectuor Jack Smith “deranged” and slammed his former vice president Mike Pence with a barage of insults and profanities.

His challenge brought a request from the special counsel for a protective order from the judge to try and protect the witnesses and others who are set to testify against him in his trials. The judge ordered his lawyers to respond by 5 pm Monday and a back and forth battle betwewn Special Counsel jack Smith ad Trump’s attorneys, the judge has called for a hearing on Friday to deal with the issue. Trump’s side tried to delay the response and got a stern warning that he did not need more time to respond to a five-page request for a protective order.

The volatile and uncontrollable Trump, who is seeking another term for the job ht lost to the voters in 2020 and promises use that presidency, if he manages to get it back, to pardon himself for his crimes and do the same for anyone convicted in the violent, murderous and seditious acts by the mob he incited to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2002.

So, no one should be surprised by the con man’s continued hate-filled rhetoric and “you can’t touch me gecause the rules don’t apply to me” approach.

He could be right. Writes Rich Lowry of The National Review in The New York Times:

There may be Democrats who still believe they can somehow indict Mr. Trump out of presidential contention, but many Republicans who oppose him have dreaded the indictments as sure to bolster him, and so it has proved. A figure like Mr. Trump, a colorful populist adored by a political base in part because he is so embattled, is unlikely to be taken down by the very authorities he says are corrupt and arrayed against him. In the 1930s, impeachment didn’t stop Gov. Huey Long, the scourge of Louisiana’s establishment, who was entertaining and cunning and seemed to care nothing for rules or norms. After escaping impeachment on charges including blasphemy, partying with a stripper (some things never change) and subornation of murder, he went on to become a U.S. senator, popular with his base until his assassination in 1935. Being barred from the House and various legal entanglements didn’t stop Representative Adam Clayton Powell Jr. of New York, a larger-than-life civil-rights activist who portrayed himself as the victim whenever faced with potential consequences for various financial and personal transgressions. He won a special election by seven to one after being barred and then won handily again. Mr. Powell had decamped to the Bahamas for more than a year to avoid subpoenas, then finally came back to New York City in 1968 to surrender and accept the terms of his parole, smoking a cigar. The Daily News recounted, “Then uptown he went, grinning broadly. Screaming supporters mobbed him at the Renaissance Ballroom at Seventh Avenue and 138th Street. Women flung themselves deliriously upon him. Daddy’s home! Daddy’s home! ‘Keep the faith,’ he instructed them one by one.” Mr. Trump engenders a similar reaction among his supporters. It may be that nearly six months from now, in the cold light of day before the Iowa caucuses, Republicans conclude the burden of his potential trials next year in terms of time, expense and political fallout makes him too risky a nominee. In the meantime, almost every Republican who wants to beat him is thinking, “Please, no more indictments.”

Trump beat the odds in 2016 and he has a iron grip on the racist, homophobes, bigots and haters who not control the Republican Party. It took a coalition of GOP moderates, Democrats and independents to beat back his candidates in 2018 and them him in 2020 but are they solid eough to do it again in 2024?

Time will tell and it is not clear at this point if time is on America’s side.

