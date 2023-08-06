Memo to Trump supporters: You are idiots and enemies of America

Enemies of the state and America.

It is past time to stop sitting back while the brain-dead lemmings continue to support and praise the criminally-indicted, disgraced fraud Donald John Trump, who was removed from office in 2020 by voters and is now seeking to return by fraudulent claims that his loss was “stolen.”

A new set of indictments against Trump, who now faces 78 felony charges with more coming, and six “unnamed co-conspirators” who had aided his illegal attempt to overturn democracy in America. But those co-conspirators number into the millions: Republican miscreants with IQs under that of an average plant, who put on their silly “MAGA” hats, scream obscenities, and repeat the lies of their disgraced and defeated hero.

The man who helped stop Trump’s seditious efforts to take control of the election he lost, former Vice President Mike Pence, told reporters that Trump is “unfit to be president” because he tried to order the VP to stop certification of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence is not alone. Former Attorney General William Barr, who tried to help Trump overturn democracy, now says the former president broke the law and will be convicted.

These turnarounds haven’t stopped GOP miscreants like Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who is trying to purge Trump’s two impeachments, and listen to questionable aides like Marjorie Taylor-Green, who are considered “sick jokes” in Congress.

Then we have the so-called “MAGA” cult, the hardcore base of GOP support, riddled with white supremacists, outright racists, and despicable bigots. They claim “MAGA” stands for “Make America Great Again.” It really should stand for “Malicious Anti-Americans Grifting All.”

Memo to each of them. You are enemies of America, which makes you our enemies, and we will treat you as traitors

