Sunday, August 6, 2023

Memo to Trump supporters: You are idiots and enemies of America

MAGA: Malicious Anti-American Grifters Abound.
Enemies of the state and America.

It is past time to stop sitting back while the brain-dead lemmings continue to support and praise the criminally-indicted, disgraced fraud Donald John Trump, who was removed from office in 2020 by voters and is now seeking to return by fraudulent claims that his loss was “stolen.”

A new set of indictments against Trump, who now faces 78 felony charges with more coming, and six “unnamed co-conspirators” who had aided his illegal attempt to overturn democracy in America. But those co-conspirators number into the millions: Republican miscreants with IQs under that of an average plant, who put on their silly “MAGA” hats, scream obscenities, and repeat the lies of their disgraced and defeated hero.

The man who helped stop Trump’s seditious efforts to take control of the election he lost, former Vice President Mike Pence, told reporters that Trump is “unfit to be president” because he tried to order the VP to stop certification of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence is not alone. Former Attorney General William Barr, who tried to help Trump overturn democracy, now says the former president broke the law and will be convicted.

These turnarounds haven’t stopped GOP miscreants like Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who is trying to purge Trump’s two impeachments, and listen to questionable aides like Marjorie Taylor-Green, who are considered “sick jokes” in Congress.

Then we have the so-called “MAGA” cult, the hardcore base of GOP support, riddled with white supremacists, outright racists, and despicable bigots. They claim “MAGA” stands for “Make America Great Again.” It really should stand for “Malicious Anti-Americans Grifting All.”

Memo to each of them. You are enemies of America, which makes you our enemies, and we will treat you as traitors

DOUG THOMPSON

Doug Thompson published his first story and photo at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and taking photos full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times in Virginia in 1965, and spent most of the past 58+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington in the 1980s, he returned to the news profession. Today, he is a contract reporter/photojournalist for Lee Enterprises, shoots news and sports video for area TV stations, and owns Capitol Hill Blue.
