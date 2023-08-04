Bill Barr’s massive turnaround on the crimes of Donald Trump

A few days ago, we displayed a video of former Attorney General William Barr, who most of us felt was instrumental in helping Donald Trump violate the law after the former president lost the 2020 presidential election.

Barr, however, is becoming one of Republicans who are now trying to come clean about the extreme criminal activity of Trump and the outright violation of the Constitution and federal law that, in our opinion, can and should be considered outright sedition and treason against America.

Barr’s turnaround is big news and shows just how vapid the extreme right wing of the Republican party has become in its blind support of a violent enemy of the state. I took a sabbatical from journalism in the early 1980s to work as an operative for the GOP. I was then, and remain today, a poetical agnostic. I worked within the political system in an attempt to learn more about how government really works.

What I learned sickens me and I now consider that part of my life a mistake. I wonder is that same kind of guilt also drives William Barr and the handful of Republicans who are now coming out to expose the the serious criminal actions of a con artist — Donald John Trump.

The interview of Barr by Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) reveals a lot about Barr and, we hope, other Republicans who are finally realizing they were committing a big mistake with Trump and his legion of treacherous traitors.

It is important for each of us to put America first. Trump put himself, his ego and his greed above the needs of this nation and he should pay a serious price for his crimes.

Copyright © 2023 Capitol Hill Blue

