Trump lied and did nothing while more than a million Americans died from COVID-19.

As COVID-19 killed hundreds of thousands of Americans died from then-president Donald Trump ignored the threat and lied to the public about the real threats.

Legendary investigative reporter Bob Woodward, whose work helped bring down Richard Nixon in Watergate, says Trump “failed America” by ignoring warnings by his own aides and lied to the public while their friends and relatives died from his inaction.

Woodward, who recorded Trump in a myriad of lies and unwillingness to act.

“He claimed he knew what he was doing,” Woodward said. “He lied and did nothing.”

“I’ve never seen such a failure of protecting the people,” Woodward said, noting that while Trump continue to lie and do nothing, the deaths continued to rise to more than 1.2 million.

“I had nothing to do with this,” Trump screamed at Woodward on the recording when he mentioned the number of deaths. “It wasn’t my fault.”

So much for the concept that “the buck stops here” with a president.

