More toxic verbal diarrhea from America’s traitorous president and his enablers

As usual, the toxic, verbal diarrhea that spills out of his mouth in an acidic tsunami clearly shows those who still care about America, more and more vicious threats that he and his gaggle of hardcore, right-wing Republican traitors pose.

Yes, I said “traitors.” To quote the late political novelist and writer Tom Clancy, we are dealing with a man who is a “clear and present danger” to this nation, as do his GOP psychopaths and any who still buy into his cons, lies, hate, and threats.

His rant is more and more of a vivid, terrifying self-description of himself and the party he has turned into a lawless mob.

Our thanks to MSNBC for granting permission to use this clip. It is a loud and succinct warning about what could be America’s last chance to remain a democratic republic.

May it also lead to the final prosecution of toxic traitor Trump, followed by conviction and imprisonment for the test of his sorry life.

