Tuesday, July 18, 2023

More toxic verbal diarrhea from America’s traitorous president and his enablers

As the braying hounds of necessary and overdue justice close in on the disgraced, criminally-indicted president, he lashes out with more of his hate and bile that shows his true danger to this nation.
As usual, the toxic, verbal diarrhea that spills out of his mouth in an acidic tsunami clearly shows those who still care about America, more and more vicious threats that he and his gaggle of hardcore, right-wing Republican traitors pose.

Yes, I said “traitors.” To quote the late political novelist and writer Tom Clancy, we are dealing with a man who is a “clear and present danger” to this nation, as do his GOP psychopaths and any who still buy into his cons, lies, hate, and threats.

His rant is more and more of a vivid, terrifying self-description of himself and the party he has turned into a lawless mob.

Our thanks to MSNBC for granting permission to use this clip. It is a loud and succinct warning about what could be America’s last chance to remain a democratic republic.

May it also lead to the final prosecution of toxic traitor Trump, followed by conviction and imprisonment for the test of his sorry life.

DOUG THOMPSON

Doug Thompson published his first story and photo at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and taking photos full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times in Virginia in 1965, and spent most of the past 58+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington in the 1980s, he returned to the news profession. Today, he is a contract reporter/photojournalist for Lee Enterprises, shoots news and sports video for area TV stations, and owns Capitol Hill Blue.
