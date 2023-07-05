When presidential candidate traitors tweet vulgar obscenities on July 4th, can we really celebrate independence?

(Courtesy of The Daily Beast)

A sad footnote to Tuesday’s Fourth of July celebrations displays the leading contender for the Republican nomination for president issuing a vulgar “fuck Joe Biden” tweet, and posting a photoshopped image of his face on George Washington’s body in the classic painting of the first president crossing the Delaware river in the revolutionary war.

This is what America has become in the era of a disgraced, criminally-indicted former president who still has the steadfast support of a hardcore base of lemming-like supporters who ignore the history of this nation, any pretense of morality, and a culture of hate and bigotry.

We saw more evidence of that decline of America in the rash of shootings in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and other locations that left people dead in block parties and other gatherings on a weekend that is supposed to honor and celebrate the independence of the world’s longest-surviving but threatened democracy.

Were we celebrating America’s independence or gathering for a wake to mourn its demise?

Sad, isn’t it, that a proven draft dodger like Trump, who used a fake diagnosis of a bone spur that never existed to evade the draft during the Vietnam War, continues to shame America with a manufactured patriotism that serves only his massive ego. He now stands indicted for blatant violations of the nation’s Espionage Act, massive acts of treason, and sedition against the nation he has abandoned and disgraced.

The lavish golf resort of his in New Jersey, where he hid behind his computer to post his vulgar obscenities and shameful plagiarisms has, on the wall of the locker room for its golfers, a fake “Man of the Year” cover of Time magazine, an honor her never received.

These facts don’t matter to Trump supporters like Kevin Rodriguez, who fled Cuba with his father and came to Miami as an asylum seeker 17 years ago. He proudly wears a t-shirt that reads: “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president.”

“Even if he’s guilty, we will still support him,” Rodriguez said of traitor Trump.

Such hypocrisy is shown too in America’s Congressional House of Representatives, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his leadership team decries the prosecution of Trump, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that Trump shared sensitive nuclear weapons information, including strengths and weaknesses of our allies, with others and bragged on recordings that he could declassify such information by just “thinking about them.”

As with virtually everything else he says, Trump’s claims are outright lies, but his fawning base of supporters does not care. They don’t care about the damage he has inflicted upon this nation and the threat he poses with his very existence in the 2024 campaign for president.

Like Trump, clueless supporters like McCarthy and even new citizens like Rodriguez, are traitors to a nation they are abandoning. McCarthy, like so many other Republicans, abandoned this nation for power and greed. He belongs to a sordid history of treasonous thugs like Benedict Arnold.

Even with all the evidence gathered by heroic federal prosecutor Jack Smith, we have no guarantee that Trump and his mob of traitors will be convicted or punished. In America, justice, like truth, has become a disposable commodity that can be discarded it becomes politically unrealistic.

Traitors like Trump, and McCarthy, vile vamps like Marjorie Taylor Greene, loose cannons like Sen. Lindsey Graham and so many others should be rotting away in federal prisons already in a nation where justice matters.

Let’s hope that America’s democracy and the honor it once possessed, still means something. Let’s hope it is not too late.

