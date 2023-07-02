More proof of a corrupt, criminal former president who continues to threaten America

Legendary reporter Bob Woodward: A stunning revelation from Donald Trump about the president’s failure on the COVID -19 Coronavirus (Courtesy of CNN and YouTube).

The revelations of more dangerous and criminal actions of disgraced and criminally-indicted former president Donald Trump come daily, sometimes hourly, in a nonstop tsunami of increasing proof of his horrendous mishandling of matters of state during his disastrous four years in the White House.

Trump, stupidly, sat for hours of interviews and recofded conversations with legendary reporrter Bob Wordward, the Washington Post reporter who helped bring down another vicious criminal, Richard M. Nixon in the Watergate era.

In Watergate, GOP leaders joined with Democrats to force Nixon to resign rather than face certain impeachment. They put the needs of America ahed of party and politics. Sadly, that level of patriotism not longer exists on a corrupt Capitol Hill.

Woodward asked Trump if he belt any regret for his mishandling of the COVID virust that killed millions worldwide.

“No!” shouted Trump in reply. He felt no responsibiility even after investigations within his own administration revealed continued failtures that led to thousands of deaths of Americans during is failed presidency.

Trump never admits failure, even when caught red-handed with serious ones that has put the safet of this country, and democracy itself, at risk. Sadly, his hardcore, rabid right-wing base of mindless zealots, inlcuding failed Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, stick with his lies and criminal actions.

McCarthy should indicted along with Trump, tried and convicted for his treasonous actions agains America. He, like Trump, is an enemy of the state. It appears that indictment, and charges, will be the final nail in the political coffin of once highly-regarded mayor and former U.S. attorney Rudi Giuliani. He deserves to rot away in prison with Trump.

Trump’s continued, criminal attempts to recapture the White House must be stopped. He must be tried for his crimes, convicted, and locked away in prison for the rest of his corrupt, criminal life. So must his enablers. America deserves no less.

All true Americans should work tirelessly to make sure that the end of the criminal cult of Donald Trump comes to a deseved end delivered by the nation’s criminal justice system. As former U.S. Attorney Glenn Kirchner says in his daioy podcasts: “Justice Matters.”

