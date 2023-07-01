Trump threatens to end all diversity programs

No suprises here. Disgraced, criminally-indicted former president Donald Trump now promises to end all diversity programs. The man facing certain prison from conviction of treasonous violations of America’s Espionage laws wants to drag this nation into his toxic sewer of racism, bigotry, anger and hate.

His profane “base” of hypocritical Republicans like shameless Kevin McCarthy, white trash Marjorie Taylor Greene and gutless Senator Lindsey Graham cheers and promotes such bigotry in a nation that once stood for diversity, tolerance and optimism.

Will the few remaining sane GOP members of the party he destroyed take action to stop this madman and open threat to democracy and America?

Don’t get on it. Time is running out.

A gorwing number of whose who put truth above lies and patriotism above political party and fraud must stand up and say enough is enough. They say Trump is an antichrist. Other call him America’s Hitler. At the very least, he is the worst terrorist this nation has ever faced and the said is true of anyone who backs his hate and terror.

Turnig to another despot like DeSantis won;t fix the problem. We must stop and bury the hate and madness that calls itself the Republican Party. They are collective enemies of the state.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...