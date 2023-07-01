In a Time of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth is Revolutionary.
Saturday, July 1, 2023

Trump threatens to end all diversity programs

A growing number of Americans consider Donald J. Trump the antichrist. Others say he is the devil himself. He is a traitor to this nation and must be convicted, imprisoned and put our of this nation's misery.
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

No suprises here. Disgraced, criminally-indicted former president Donald Trump now promises to end all diversity programs. The man facing certain prison from conviction of treasonous violations of America’s Espionage laws wants to drag this nation into his toxic sewer of racism, bigotry, anger and hate.

His profane “base” of hypocritical Republicans like shameless Kevin McCarthy, white trash Marjorie Taylor Greene and gutless Senator Lindsey Graham cheers and promotes such bigotry in a nation that once stood for diversity, tolerance and optimism.

Will the few remaining sane GOP members of the party he destroyed take action to stop this madman and open threat to democracy and America?

Don’t get on it. Time is running out.

A gorwing number of whose who put truth above lies and patriotism above political party and fraud must stand up and say enough is enough. They say Trump is an antichrist. Other call him America’s Hitler. At the very least, he is the worst terrorist this nation has ever faced and the said is true of anyone who backs his hate and terror.

Turnig to another despot like DeSantis won;t fix the problem. We must stop and bury the hate and madness that calls itself the Republican Party. They are collective enemies of the state.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Doug Thompson published his first story and photo at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and taking photos full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times in Virginia in 1965, and spent most of the past 58+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington in the 1980s, he returned to the news profession. Today, he is a contract reporter/photojournalist for Lee Enterprises, shoots news and sports video for area TV stations, and owns Capitol Hill Blue.
%d bloggers like this: