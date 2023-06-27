In a Time of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth is Revolutionary.
Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Member of Congress wants investigation of online use of tawdry photos of her and a lover

Katie Hill, an openly-bisexual member of Congress, says photos of her and "another individual" were posted without her consent.
Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A member of Congress says she’s asked for an investigation into intimate photos she says were posted online without her consent.

California Democrat Katie Hill said U.S. Capitol Police are “investigating the situation and potential legal violations of those who posted and distributed the photos.” She said the photos included her and “another individual” and declined further comment.

She also denied having had an affair with her legislative director. Hill and her husband, Kenny Heslep, married in 2010 and are getting divorced, she said.

Hill is vice chair of the House Oversight Committee and a freshman liaison to Democratic leaders. She unseated an incumbent Republican in 2018 and is one of the few openly bisexual members of Congress.

