Trump as president again? America deserves better. So does Democracy

Just about every time disgraced, fraud Donald J. Trump opens his deceitful l mouth, he digs imself deeper and deeper into a toxic hole of treason, fraud and felonies that should put him in prison for the rest of mis miserable, pathetic, life.

Yet the hard-core, rabid-rightwing base of co-conspirators continue to cling to this slithering mass of immoral, illegal morass of misery that threatens America’s democracy and its very existence.

That throng includes felonious House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, his dress-like-a-tramp-because -that’s what-I-am crime moll Marjories Taylor Greene. the trash-talking “thing” that the Speaker brags that he “ca’t live without.” That tells most of the rest of us that America should never have to endure her rottenm miserable infestation that is a cancer on our society.

The late comedian George Carlin, who turned words into dangerous weapons, once called the wife of vice president Dan Quayle “so ugly that I wouldn’t f–k her with a stolen dick.” That insult better describes Greene. She and McCarthy are screwing America.

Trump, of course, is an immoral sexual predator that a jury determined sexually-assaulted a reporter and had to pay $5 million for doing so while depending on scandal-ridden Fox News to try and cover up its lies and had to pay nearly $1 billion in damages. He was also indicted for financial crimes in that very coverup in Manhattan in the first set of indictments followed by 37 counts of obstruction of justice, violating the nation’s Espionage Act and lying to federal authorities. More indictments are expected for his insurrectionist role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot in 2021 and seditionist acts to overturn democracy and the rule of law in America.

A new polll from CNN Wednesday found 69% of American voters want Trump to step down from his attempt to become president in 2024. The poll also found most Republicans feel Trump has broken the serious crimes of sedition and treason and less thant 50% went to see him back in power at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“He’s a traitor to America,” says former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh. “He belongs behind bars, not in the presidency.”

Polls show even Trump’s lockstep base is shrinking and his lead in the race for the GOP nomination for 2014 has dropped by 10% in less than a month. Most Americans want someone — anyone– else in the White House.

“Trump is a traitor” is a chorus we see more and more in the news.

Writes David Rothkoph in The Daily Beast:

As we have all witnessed during the past half-century of Donald Trump’s life (unless we were among the few who got to witness him bully his classmates at school, bullshit his way into college, and cheat his way out of the military), this menace to society has managed to slither his way from scandal to scandal—and yet somehow always remain center stage. Indeed, here we are in 2023, two years after his attempted coup and his second impeachment, and he is still, according to recent polls, the Republican frontrunner to occupy an office he defiled more than any other of its previous occupants in our two-and-a-half-century history. Given how dangerous this is, how could any nominally patriotic American still support this man? To put it plainly, he’s repeatedly demonstrated that he’s an existential threat to the country, made flesh. In a social media post that coincided with Trump’s official 2024 campaign kickoff, the ex-president once again declared that he values the opinion of Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin more than those of the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence communities. He wrote, in part, “Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia or our ‘intelligence’ lowlifes.” He then characterized U.S. intelligence and law enforcement leadership as consisting of “really bad people.” He also used the word “slime” to describe them. And then he concluded “Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?” –The Daily Beast

Longtime reporters in Manhattan recognized Trump as a charleton in hits earlier days as a real estate developer who milked his daddy’s wealth to stay afloat at he went bankrupt with casinos, the former Eastern Airlines shuttle, out-of-control loans and outright fraud with his ponzi-scheme “Trump University” and a fraudulent “reality show” on NBC TV,

Thrice-married, Trump bragged about his numerous affairs with women, claimed — in a recording– that all he has to do is “grab ’em by their pussy” to seduce them and even agree with shock-jock Howard Stern that his then-teenage daughter Ivanka was “a great piece of ass.”

Yet evangelicals, led by Jerry Falwell, Jr., the head of his father’s giant “Christian University” and a pervert who liked to watch his wife have sex with a pool boy in Miami, flocked to Trump like the second cominng while religious fundamentalists called him “the anti-Christ.”

Mitt Romney recognized Trump years ago as “a phony” and a fraud (Associated Press Video)

The facts are in. The evidence is piling up on indictments.

Trump is going down. He must. So should those who enabled him. America deserves better.

