An emerging chorus is increasing: ‘Trump is a traitor!’

Pathetic, disgraced and now confirmed traitor Donald J. Trump is falling back on his old habit of calling anyone who disagrees with his illusions “communists” and “Marxists” and worse. Yes, the man exposed as a blatant traitor who stole and with-held secret documents,. discussed them with others and continues to lie and cheat with impunity while his co-conspirators in Congress support him without question is also the biggest hypocrite in a town of double-dealers.

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh didn’t mince words three years ago when he called Trump what he is: A traitor. A treasonous bastard who puts his greed and narcissistic ego ahead of the nation he is trying to destroy.

Granted, many in Washington consider Walsh a flake but issn’t is odd that it took a flake to call out Trump for what he is: A disgraced former president who continues to be s traitor to this nation. We saw it on Jan. 6, 2021, and more indictments are coming on that sad day in American history when Trump supporters sacked the Capitol, took steps that killed people and put American democracy on the edge of extinction.

Writes Neil Steinberg in the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Trump and his accomplices are the most pathetic traitors ever,” controversial Democratic fundraiser Scott Dworkin tweeted to his million followers in mid-July. “Cowards who need to be arrested immediately.” I know you’re not supposed to think about tweets. They’re just random shots in the Twitter free-fire zone, tiny sparks flying off a burning lumberyard. But occasionally one ember will lodge under the skin. In this case, the word “pathetic,” which I took not for its current popular meaning, “miserably inadequate; of very low standard,” but for its original sense of “arousing pity.” Rinse off the contempt and there is indeed something pitiable about traitors. Merely feeling scorn for them is too simple, too easy, and ignores the essential tragedy of betrayal. Start with the original traitor of Western culture, Judas Iscariot. Why did he betray Jesus? The 30 pieces of silver are what’s remembered, but that’s a smoke screen. Small payout for the magnitude of his crime. (One of the several ways Donald Trump is outstanding in the traitor field: Unlike most, he’s playing for large stakes. The average traitor gets but little. Jonathan Pollard sold his country for a $2,500-a-year Israeli salary.) I could see an argument where the least responsible party in the current betrayal of America is Trump himself — he arrived on the political scene a long-established grifter and con man, congenital liar and serial fraud. How can he be held responsible for what followed? Can a man without convictions, devoted only to advancing himself, be said to betray anything? There’s almost an innocence to Trump, the great orange man-baby, kicking and crying, pooping and dribbling, demanding his needs be met now. Trump certainly lacks the conscience that tormented other traitors. The most famous traitor in American history, prior to Donald Trump, was Benedict Arnold. His contemporaries found him worse than Judas. “Judas only sold one man,” Benjamin Franklin wrote. “Arnold three millions,” the U.S. population at the time. –Neil Steinberg, Chicago Sun-Times

The Attleboro Sun Chronicle in Maine puts it bluntly:

The Republican party needs to shed Trump. He is a cancer. He is a traitor. The quicker Republicans realize that, the better off this nation — and both parties — will be. –The Sun-Chronicle, Attleboro. Maine.

Yep, that pretty much sums it up. Trump is a traitor. Time to accept that and do what needs to be done to traitors.

