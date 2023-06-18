Former Republican spells it out: ‘Trump is a traitor’

Too many Republicans show extreme cowardice and stu0idity when they contuinue to try and expliain the criminal actions of Donald Trump. Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh is not oe of them.

“The one word that keeps coming to mind is ‘TRAITOR,'” Walsh tells MSNBC.

Yes. that should be the word,. Trump is an outright traitor fo Ameirca and so is anyone who endorses or supports his actions. He and they are the ones who show blatant reason against this nation and the American way of life.

We’re also hearing more talk about how scared Trump while he continues to hide behing his cluster and lies:

Case closed. Move on.

