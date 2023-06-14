As the law deals with traitor Trump, his mob base continues to look the other way

How most Americans feel about criminally-indicted Trump.

On the streets of Miami outside the federal courthouse where disgraced and crimminally-indicted former president Donald J. Trump, a moderate-sized crowd that gathered were not unanimous in their feelings about the man not facing 37 counts of serious felony charges that include willful and repeated violations of the nation’s Espionage Act.

Domenic Santana showed up in a black-striped prison suit and waved a sign that read: “Lock Him Up.”

“A fellow New Yorker can spot a rat a mile away,” Santana told the Associated Press. “Frankly, he should’ve been locked up ages ago.”

Born in Cuba, Santana operated a restaurant in Manhattan before retiring to Miami. He says his mother and daughter voted for Trump but he, as an independent. did not.

Kevin Rodriguez. also from Cuba, said he and his father came to Miami as asylum seekers 17 years ago. His t-shirt Tuesday read: “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president.”

“Even if he’s guilty, we will still support him,” Rodriguez said.

Such hypocrisy is shown too in America’s Congressional House of Representatives, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his leadership team decries prosecution of Trump, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that Trump shared sensitive nuclear weapons information, including strength and weaknesses. with others and bragged on recordings that he could declassify such information by just “thinking about them.”

Then he decried not having that power as an excuse to not show them to others.

Trump’s escalating legal problems stem all too often from his big mouth and bluster that are featured prominently in this latest round of 37 counts that could, and should, put him in prison for the rest of his life.

He has openly admitted conspiring with others to divulge American secrets with others, stolen and retained ultra-secret and sensitive documents that belong to the government and not him. He has worked to destroy democracy and the American way of life.

In our view. that makes him a criminal and a traitor and those who support and enable him should be be seen as the same. If you continue to support Trump, you are a conspirator against this nation and should be treated as such.

And, as legendary CBS News anchorman Walter Cronkite would say at the end of his newscast: “That’s the way it is.”

That’s the way your vote for and support of a traitor like Donald John Trump should be viewed and treated by the nation you and he have tried to destroy.

On Tuesday in Miami, Jack Kaplan, 68, from Ft Pierce, drove two hours to express his disgust of Trump. On the street. he carried a copy of the indictment affixed to a clipboard and a sign reading “Trump is Toast.”

A retired car dealer, Piecer said he plans to celebrate with a $1,400 bottle of Mouton Rothschild red wine when the disgraced former president is locked away.

“I’ve already got the bottle sitting in my wine cooler,” said Kaplan. “I’m going to have a big party.”

