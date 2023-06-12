Too many traitors among us: Time to identify them and take action

On Tuesday, disgraced, criminally-indicted and American traitor Donald J. Trump begins his latest attempt in court to sham justice and the public as he faces arrangement for 34 counts of violating the U.S. Espionage Act and the same applies to so the other traitors like Kevin McCarthy, Ron DeSantis, Majorie Taylor Greene, Lindsey Graham and too many others in Congress.

What Trump and his unindexed co-conspirators are doing is outright insurrection against the government, traditions and history of the United States of America.

Former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough says we are dealing with outright treason with the extremist zealots of the rabid right-wight minority that controls what was one the party of Abraham Lincoln. Take a listen on Joe on Monday’s “Good Morning, Joe” on MSNBC:

(Courtesy of MSNBC)

Special Counsel Jack Smith of the Justice Department said as much when he announced the latest round of serious criminal felony charges against Trump. He said Trump “endangered the security” of America with his reckless sharing of classified material, including serious nuclear secrets of both the United States and our allies.

He’s not alone. Traitors in Congress, led by the treasonous Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are doing all they can by lying, breaking the law and more, to save their comrades in attempts to destroy Democracy and America.

I say this as a former political operative who worked, for six years, the national Republican organizations –The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican National Republican Congressional Committee.

In 1984, I served as the principle writer of President Ronald Regan’s “Voices for Victory” daily messages that went out to all state GOP committees and candidates running for office for the GOP. I left working for the party in 1987, after seeing the emergence of racists, homophobes and bigots as party leaders, first in the states and then on the national level.

I returned to journalism and watched, in horror, as extremists like Georgia Congressman Newt Gingrich led a takeover of Republican groups by zealots who started the end of the party of Abraham Lincoln.

Trump is not a just a criminal. He is a traitor. So are those who continue to support him and spread his lies. They are harboring a dangerous felon who threatens the security and future of this nation. They are traitors and should be treated as such.

The cadre of Trump hardcore supporters will claim, of course, is that their feelings are protected by the First Amendment of the American Constitution. That arguments is destroyed by their constant attempts to take away such rights of anyone who disagrees with them, including Trump and other co-conspirator like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who wants to ban books, eliminate Constitutional protections like gay rights, protections put in place to protect transgenders and even the vaunted Civil Rights Act.

The so-called “Freedom Caucus” of rabid right-wingers wants a new Constitutional Convention so they can rewrite the original document and rights-protections of the First and other amendments.

To make matters worse, the judge assigned to the current Trump indictments is the prejudicial Aileen Cannon, who tired to sideline the documents case early on the investigation before the Appeals Court slapped her down for taking actions illegal for a judge.

Former U.S. Attorney and prosecutor Glenn Kirchner has a lot to say about that. Take a look:

When dealing with traitors, we must stand firm in support of the freedoms that used to be considered untouchable by Constitutional fiat, but are now constantly under attack by right-wing extremists who we now know will support and harbor traitors to this nation and its democracy.

America is not safe. We have a majority who opposes traitors like Trump, DeSantis, McCarthy and others, and we have the votes to stop them…if they work together to save this nation our way of life.

