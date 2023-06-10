This time, we must save America from Trump, DeSantis, McCarthy, et al.

Two lead attorneys of the embattled, criminally-indicted former president Donald J. Trump quit suddenly Friday, after the Special Counsel announced details of the indictments that former TV reality-show president detailed how he put America’s national security risk by showing people details of secret classified documents, violating the nation’s Espionage Act while obstructing justice and leading a criminal conspiracy to destroy out nation.

On his second-rate social media site, Trump wrote:

For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later. I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and ‘sick’ group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before. We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days.

Trump might as well have been describing himself, since he is the most dishonest, corrupt, evil and sick person to ever occupy the position of president of the United States of America.

Sources say Trusty and Rowley walked away from Trump because they could not continue to represent a liar and treat to the nation.

In recent weeks, a civil court jury in New York has found Trump guilty of sexual molestation of a woman in a Manhattan department story and must pay her $5 million in damages, was indicted by a New York grand jury on 34 counts of financial fraud in payments he made to try and keep an affair with a pornographic actress quiet and, besides the serious felony indictments of 37 counts of treacherous, treasonous crimes against the nation, also still faces indictment for his seditious conspiracy to overturn the legal election he lost in 2020 and subvert both the American political election system and democracy itself and also indictments from Georgia for trying to get them to manufacture votes he never received to overturn and election he lost.

Writes columnist Jennifer Rubin:

Trump now faces serious charges. In running for president again with the express intent to seek revenge against those who holding him to account, Trump threatens the basic concept of the rule of law. If a president can commit crimes with impunity, then we have an autocrat, not an elected executive. Trump has the presumption of innocence in court. But based upon what has been reported, the case against him is devastating. The political question, however, remains open: Has the GOP become so contemptuous of democracy as to nominate an indicted candidate?

But none of this has swayed the lockstep, brain-dead GOP base who has arisen again to claim all of this is the work of Joe Biden (who learned of the latest indictments from the news media). House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, struggling to hang on to his job after Biden boxed him in on the debt ceiling bill, lied outright when he called the latest event in Trump”s fraudulent, criminal world, “Indictments by Biden”, which is a load of hogwash.

Trump is not the only threat to America. The GOP choir who threatens violence, promotes hate and uses racism to try and return this nation to the Jim Crow era, continue to drag what was once the party of Lincoln into a toxic hole that threatens, and should, consume them. The party is out of control and is controlled by anti-democracy zealots who need to be purged from the body politic.

Power-driven authoritarians like McCarthy and Florida governor Ron DeSantis put party above the needs of America and hate above reason. DeSantis wants to turn our schools into Nazi-like Youth Corps camps, burn books and ban any thoughts that have made this a great and diverse nation. Like Trump, he is a decisive monster who could, and would, destroy America is he manages to become president.

Reasonable Americans saved the nation in 2020 by defeating Trump and did so again in the 2022 mid-terms by ousting most of the unqualified candidates pushed by him and his rabid followers, but the threats continue and 2024 will be a last stand to save democracy and America.

Copyright © 2023 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...