Trump’s new indictments: Necessary, overdue justice

The legal sledge hammer of the Justice Department’s non-political special prosecutor slammed down hard on fraudulent, criminally indicted former president Donald Trump with a hard-hitting indictment that includes violations of the nation’s Espionage Act, conspiracy and obstruction of justice, along with other charges.

Jack Smith, a lawyer who has serous charges against war criminals, is the special counsel who is an independent known and heralded as a serious, by the book prosecutor. a pit-bull who understand federal law.

Besides the indictments that surround Trump’s misuse of classified documents brought to his private restore Mar-a-Lago, Smith has another grand jury in Washington investifaing Trump for sedition, more obsturction of justice and other crimes from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots while still president’s supporters followed his urging to “make war” on the building that houses Congress. He stood by as rioters with weapons damaged the Capitol, changed “hang Pence,” his vice president who refused the president’s order to ignore the law in an effort in a seditious attempt to overturn the legal election he lost to now-President Joe Biden and democracy itself.

Even Trump’s boot-licking attorney general, William Barr, says the charges are serious crimes that could send him to prison for long terms, most-likely a life sentence for the 76-year-old former president.

Trump is summoned to appear before federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. He will be arrested, processed, fingerprinted and appear before a federal judge for arraignment, which includes a plea, decisions on bail or release on a promise to appear in future hearing. He could be required to wear an ankle monitor, surrender his passport and more.

Trump announced the indictments on his vanity social media site, claiming, as usual, that he is a victim of a “witch hunt,” expressed surprise that the indictments actually came down — something his own aides admit is another lie. He immediately launched a fund-raising campaign as part of his presidential campaign operation.

Steadfast MAGA Republicans, including members of Congress, are, for the moment standing behind him, including Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who lied by claiming President Joe Biden indicted Trump. A president does not issue indictments and the Justice Department did not infomr the White House of the new indictments.

Biden says he learned of the indictments from the news media.

An exception among Republicans is his former vice president Pence, who launched his campaign by staying Trump should never be allowed to become president again.

Reports The New York Times:

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his presidential campaign in Iowa on Wednesday with a repudiation of Donald J. Trump, portraying his former boss — and now rival — as unfit for the presidency and going further than ever before in condemning the character and values of the man he loyally served for four years. Before a crowd of several hundred on the campus of the Des Moines Area Community College, Mr. Pence focused on something that many in his party have tried to desperately avoid: Mr. Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021. “Jan. 6 was a tragic day in the life of our nation,” Mr. Pence said. “But thanks to the courage of law enforcement, the violence was quelled, we reconvened the Congress. The very same day, President Trump’s reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol.” He added: “But the American people deserve to know on that fateful day, President Trump also demanded I choose between him and our Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.” “Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States,” he said. “And anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president again. Mr. Pence’s use of the word “never” took him across a line he had not breached until now, even as he has criticized Mr. Trump since Jan. 6. His announcement speech put him closer to more outspoken Republicans such as former Representative Liz Cheney, who have described Mr. Trump as morally unfit to occupy the Oval Office. –The New York Times

The new indictments of Donald J. Trump is the least he deserves for his traitorous actions against America. Conviction for his many crimes should be the start of a overdue fall. No president in American history has shown so much disrespect for the Constitution or the country.

He should be convicted and locked away in prison for the rest of his rotten, sorry life.

