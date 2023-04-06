Trump’s sexual tastes show no limits or morality

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump: A match made in hell led to his first indictments for crimes.

Porn star Stormy Daniels says she had a “brief affair” with Donald Trump while his wife Melania was recovering from the birth of their son. The hush money Trump paid to her drove the first indictments against Trump, the first ever for a former president.

Daniels seems to be just one of the women in Trump’s life that is causing problems. New reports say Melania is “living separately” with Trump and tells close friends that her husband did, in fact, cheat on her, which he, of course, denies.

Bess Levin of Vanity Fair magazine reports Ivanka also knows her father and knows he bedded Daniels, which is just one of the reasons that she is keeping her distance from her father.

In an article entitled Report: Ivanka Trump “Loves Her Dad” but Is Keeping “Her Distance” Because Hush Money Is Bad for Her Brand, Levin writes:

Earlier this month, we learned that Melania Trump, reportedly still angry about the alleged affair Donald Trump had with Stormy Daniels, believes that when it comes to a possible indictment and potential prison time, her husband made his bed and now must lie in it. The former first lady, a source familiar with the matter told People, “doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight”—and rather than let the situation drag her down, she’s surrounding herself with “people who love her and who never talk about reality,” and living “separately” from the ex-president. Which is apparently not dissimilar to the approach being taken by his eldest daughter and favorite child, Ivanka Trump. According to a new report, the former first daughter is “continuing to keep her distance from her father,” having come to the conclusion that (1) when it comes to his legal problems, he “does what he wants, and she can’t help him”; and (2) associating with him now can only further cement her (well-earned!) status as a pariah in polite society. “Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be,” a person with knowledge of the situation told People. “She basically wants a new life to compensate for what she lost when she spent four years in her father’s Washington,” another source told the outlet. “She misses her active social life and group of friends.” (Ivanka, of course, doesn’t really have anyone but herself to blame for her social life being affected by her work for her dad, as she and Jared Kushner reportedly made the decision to join the administration in the hilarious hope that it might lead to her one day becoming the first female president. And let us not forget the fact that she refused to speak out against her father no matter how bad things got—even on January 6, when she addressed the Capitol insurrectionists as “American patriots” before realizing how bad that sounded.) The new reporting re: Ivanka’s stance toward her dad tracks with a similar account from the New York Post, in which a source said last week that Ivanka and Jared “want nothing to do with [the Stormy Daniels situation]. They are staying away and don’t want to be hounded by reporters. I don’t think you will see them defending him—it will be no comment.” (Last year, despite her father’s apparent plea during Tiffany Trump’s wedding, Ivanka refused to appear beside Trump while he announced that he would seek office for a third time; “I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she later said in an official statement.) Last month the former first daughter and son-in-law were subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Trump’s attempt to overturn the election and his involvement in the violent riot that followed. —Vanity Fair (Used with permission)

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump, Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida 1996.

Trump has been criticized for questionable behavior with his daughter. Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore thinks Trump sexually abused Ivakanka. As Newsweek reported in 2018:

Filmmaker Michael Moore—whose new documentary, Fahrenheit: 11/9 includes a look at President Donald Trump‘s comments toward his daughter Ivanka Trump—suggests that she “may have been a victim” of child abuse at the hands of her father. Moore was asked by Entertainment Tonight Canada‘s Roz Weston if he knew more than the public about the president’s relationship with his daughter, given the memes of Donald Trump putting his hands on her hips, among other questionable images of the two. “Are you just seeing what we see? And it bothers you as well?” Weston asked in the interview Saturday, in light of the documentary debuting at the Toronto Film Festival. “I’m seeing what you see, except I’m not making a joke out of it. I don’t think child abuse is a joke,” Moore replied. “And I don’t understand the meme and the comedians and the jokes about this. If anything, Ivanka may have been a victim here.” Moore said he’s not expecting a comment from the president on his new film’s exploration of the father-daughter relationship, but added, “I hope he has a response because I think it’s one piece of what makes him a truly evil person.” —Newsweek (Used with permission)

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump, Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida 1996.

Trump appeared to see Ivanaka as a sex object when he agreed with shock jock Howard Stern that she was “a great piece of ass.“

And Republicans still support this asshole?

