Indicting Trump: About damn time

A sigh of relief swept over America Thursday when the first of what are expected to be multiple indictments for the criminal activity of former president Donald J. Trump hit the news.

Indictments for financial crimes and other infractions of the law came from a Manhattan grand jury under the guidance of District Attorney Altin Bragg. Other indictments, including ones for sedition, conspiracy to overthrow the democratic government of this nation, incitement to riot, and inciting violence led to the trashing of the U.S. Capital and murders of several, including police officers and violations of the Espionage Act are expected in the coming weeks and months from state prosecutors in Georgia and the Justice Department special counsel who honed his craft at the World Court, successfully prosecuting war and terrorism criminals.

Appropriately, the first indictment came from New York, the lair of Trump’s illegal real estate activities, including federal citations for racism, evasion of taxes, and outright fraud.

Writes Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg made history on Thursday, indicting a former U.S. president for the first time. The indictment is under seal. From all indications, however, former president Donald Trump was indicted for falsification of business records (a crime regularly prosecuted under New York law), beginning before the 2016 election. (The hush-money payments continued during his presidency.) If news reports are correct that Trump was indicted for a felony, Bragg will have cited another crime that Trump allegedly furthered through bookkeeping shenanigans. Former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, part of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Trump, told me, “This is the first step in true legal accountability. But it will be important to remember that the rule of law requires us to presume him innocent now that he is a criminal defendant.” No felony is inconsequential, nor is the likely charge incidental to Trump’s sustained attack on our democracy. The scheme Trump allegedly set up to keep adult-film star Stormy Daniels quiet about an affair was intended to pull the wool over voters’ eyes, the first of other attempts to defraud them, and the coverup scheme extended into his presidency when he lied in denying the affair. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty and served jail time for attempting to conceal these very payments. (Rather than ponder why Bragg prosecuted Trump for the same facts, it’s fair to wonder why the Justice Department did not prosecute Trump immediately after he left office.)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has come under heavy criticism for the slow, plodding way he was approached investigating the many crimes of Trump but he is also the one who brought in prosecutor Jack Smith, formerly deployed tot he World Court to handle prosecution of war criminals, and turned the proseuctions over to him. Smith’s work shows a determination to pursue a former president like any other criminal and is not registered as a member of an either political party.

Smith is closing in on Trump for his role in incising the violence and deaths tired of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Investigators close to the case have reportedly documented Trump’s role as the ringleader of actions that have already sent others to prison as part of a “seditious conspiracy” to overthrow the government which along with the concealment of classified documents, shows a pattern of outright violations of the Espionage Act.

Notes The New York Times Editorial Board:

The first indictment of Trump was a long time coming. The next ones will no here soon and they will build a strong, documented set of cases that should convict, imprison and give him the only legacy he deserves.

