Yes, Joe Biden is too old and too slow to serve another term as President

The lines of aging on the oldest president in American history.

President Joe Biden, we are told, plans to tout what he claims are his many achievements as president and compares what he has done for the nation to what his predecessor, Donald Trump. did to the nation he victimized.

While there is little doubt that Biden has done far more good for America in two years in comparison to the national debacle of corruption, crime and torture the nation suffered in the four years of Trump, there is still a lot more Biden could, and should, have done to save America.

Those finding rising prices at gas pumps probably don’t feel good about the State of the Union that Biden will claim exists in his address to the nation on Tuesday. Even the Democrats have worries when a new poll of shows the party of the donkey wants somebody, anybody, else to run for president in 2024.

Another poll, from ABC News/Washington Post, shows more the 60% of those surveyed feel Biden “has not accomplished much, despite the passage of numerous bills.”

Reports the Post:

The poll finds that 62 percent of Americans think Biden has accomplished “not very much” or “little ornothing” during his presidency, while 36 percent say he has accomplished “a great deal” or “a good amount.” On many of Biden’s signature initiatives — from improving the country’s infrastructure to making electric vehicles more affordable to creating jobs — majorities of Americans say they do not believe he has made progress, the poll finds.

As reported here on Capitol Hill Blue, another new poll — conducted by the Associated Press/NORC research center of the Unversity of Chicago — finds widespread unhappiness with Biden among his own party:

A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows just 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year’s midterm elections. While Biden has trumpeted his legislative victories and ability to govern, the poll suggests relatively few U.S. adults give him high marks on either. Follow-up interviews with poll respondents suggest that many believe the 80-year-old’s age is a liability, with people focused on his coughing, his gait, his gaffes and the possibility that the world’s most stressful job would be better suited for someone younger. “I, honestly, think that he would be too old,” said Sarah Overman, 37, a Democrat who works in education in Raleigh, North Carolina. “We could use someone younger in the office.”

Yes, Biden is old, even older than Donald Trump, but age is not as much of a problem as his unwillingness to take bold leadership steps. He spends more time than needed to calculate what he needs to do, immediately, and those delays provide fodder for his critics.

Notes the AP/NORC poll:

Overall, 41% approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, the poll shows, similar to ratings at the end of last year. A majority of Democrats still approve of the job Biden is doing as president, yet their appetite for a reelection campaign has slipped despite his electoral track record. Only 22% of U.S. adults overall say he should run again, down from 29% who said so before last year’s midterm elections. The decline among Democrats saying Biden should run again for president appears concentrated among younger people. Among Democrats age 45 and over, 49% say Biden should run for reelection, nearly as many as the 58% who said that in October. But among those under age 45, 23% now say he should run for reelection after 45% said that before the midterms.

Some feel Biden has beaten Trump before, in 2000, and maybe the best one to do so again.

I disagree. The legal raptors are closing in on Trump for his many crimes, cons, and fraud with indictments coming and the only real record he will have to run on is a criminal one.

Sadly, with or without Trump, the threats from his dominance of the GOP have left America in greater peril from the fraud and criminal actions of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the 2020 election denial cult who remain in Congress. Add to the threat is hardcore right-wing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is leading early polls for Republicans who may run for president.

America can and should, survive but the nation must have energetic, bold leadership from the Democrats and Biden, unfortunately, is not what the nation needs.

