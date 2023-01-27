Republican fraud began long before George Santos

George Santos: Just the latest in a long line of frauds who have destroyed the Republican party.

Nearly every day, the latest fraud elected to serve in the American government is unmasked with new documented information that he is a liar, cheat, thief, and despicable criminal. Yet, he continues to serve in the House of Representatives because another fraud controls its leadership.

George Santos, who used many names in his fraudulent past, is propped up by House deviant Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who also blubbers about another Republican fraud — Marjorie Taylor Greene, who lost her committee assignments in the last term of Congress because of her bigotry and racism — saying he “can’t live without her” at his side.

Writes Eugene Robertson of The Washington Post:

Want a detailed list of his lies, frauds, and outright criminal activity? Read this.

In a sad and sordid way, Santos was elected to be just exactly what the Republican Party has become: A sorry example of what happens when you put party above country, lies over truth, and evasion of law and morality over the needs of a nation that is spiraling out of control.

The demise of Republicans began when Americans bought into the lies of Georgia Republican leader Newt Gingrich, a tail-chasing, blowjob-obsessed adulterer who created a fictional “Contract With America” that voters foolishly believed and brought out enough votes to give control of Congress over to the GOP.

I know. I had worked for the party for too many years as a GOP operative in the 198s and early 90s, a chief of staff for a Congressman, and a political association executive with the National Association of Realtors, overseeing the political action committee that was, at the time, the largest in America. I walked away from all of that in the summer of 1994 and into the closest meeting, I could find, with Alcoholics Anonymous.

As my involvement with the GOP increased, with a large salary and considerable power, I turned to single-malt scotch to overlook the hypocrisy and lies. As this is written, I’ve been sober for 28 years, seven months, and 21 days, but the mess I left behind has grown worse and the threats to democracy have increased.

A responsible political party should never have recruited a witless flake like Sarah Palin to be the vice-presidential option with John McCain in his run for President. Even worse was the nomination of a real-estate fraud and television “reality show” con artist like Donald Trump.

Trump, a thrice-married blowhard who dumped wives while screwing around with porn stars and others, showed his concern about morality when he appointed Gingrich’s latest wife, an adultress who bedded him the then-married Speaker of the House, as the American ambassador to the Vatican. In his first run for Congress in Georgia, Gingrich’s first campaign manager quit after he walked with the candidate’s daughters to his car and found Gingrich receiving a blowjob from a donor’s wife.

Gingrich and his third wife, a product of repeated adultery.

While working with Gingrich’s ex-wife Marianne on a proposed book, John H. Richardson wrote this for Esquire magazine:

I know way too much about Newt Gingrich. After writing a long story about him in the print version of Esquire in 2009, I flew down to Florida and spent three nights sleeping at a condo owned by his ex-wife Marianne Gingrich, the woman who stood by his side all through his rise in Congress, who helped write his books and plan the Gingrich revolution. Marianne had agreed to write a book with me — her book, not mine, which I would tell in her words. What I can tell you is that Newt is weirdly dependent on women. At 19 (the official story, though Marianne told me he was younger), he proposed to his high-school math teacher. She put him through grad school. Then he dumped her for Marianne and wrote books with her and took her to meetings and integrated her into every part of his life, until he started having sex with Callista, a junior member of another Congressman’s staff, while simultaneously impeaching President Clinton for getting a blowjob from a junior member of his staff.

Gingrich resigned from the Speakership and left Congress in an Ethics Committee investigation of profiting from a book project in office. He has run for president but never gained any traction but hooked onto Trump in the 2016 debacle that put the phony successful businessman in the office.

Today, Gingrich remains a close advisor to Trump and has told people he will do “all I can” to return Trump to the presidency in 2024.

With help from those like Gingrich, McCarthy, and, yes, other frauds like George Santos, Trump could well achieve his goal of returning to the presidency and completing his goal to destroy democracy and America.

