Another sad case of corrupt fraud in the U.S. House of Representatives

Richard Osthoff and his faithful service dog Sapphire.

The real, but sordid face of Republicans in Congress is phony fabulist George Santos (not his real name), who lied his way into office, continues to lie and commit fraud with the full support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has appointed him to committees and keep him in place because his seat is vital to keeping GOP control in the lower body of the Capitol.

Santos used to call himself “Anthony Devolder,” the name he used as the “leader: of a fake charity that scammed unknown amounts of contributions on GoFundMe.com.

Reports Timothy Bella in The Washington Post:

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), under fire for a series of lies about his past, is accused of pocketing $3,000 from a GoFundMe page he set up for a homeless veteran to help pay for surgery for the man’s dying service dog. U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff recounted to Patch that he was living in a tent on the side of U.S. 9 in New Jersey when his beloved service dog, Sapphire, developed a life-threatening stomach tumor in 2016. After he realized he could not afford the thousands of dollars needed for surgery on the pit bull mix, a veterinarian tech recommended Osthoff get in touch with a man named Anthony Devolder, who ran a pet charity that could help his dog. Anthony Devolder was one of the aliases used by Santos before he got into politics — and long before he lied about much of his biography to win a seat in the House. The pet charity Osthoff was referred to was Friends of Pets United. Neither the IRS nor the attorney general’s offices in New York and New Jersey found any record of a registered charity by that name, the New York Times reported.

After multiple reports by contributors to Friends of Pets United, who reported they never received the funds raised for help for their pets, GoFundMe closed Devolder’s account, removed all attempts to raise money from their website, and banned Devolder from ever using their service again.

Says GoFundSpokesman Jalen Drummond:

When we received a report of an issue with this fundraiser in late 2016, our trust and safety team sought proof of the delivery of funds from the organizer. The organizer failed to respond, which led to the fundraiser being removed and the email associated with that account prohibited from further use on our platform. GoFundMe has a zero-tolerance policy for misuse of our platform and cooperates with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing.

Honorably discharged Navy Veteran Richard Osthoff, now homeless, needed the money to try and save the life of Sapphire, his beloved service dog with a life-threatening stomach tumor.

“Little girl never left my side in 10 years,” Osthoff told Patch. Sapphire died from the inoperable tumor in January 2017. Osthoff had to panhandle to pay for treatments for each her pain.

Santos first claimed he knew nothing about Osthoff, then later said the money was used for another case after the tumor in Sapphire’s stomach was found to be inoperable but he provided no evidence that the funds were used for any other purpose than going in his own wallet.

Reports The Post:

The allegations are the latest in a series facing Santos, who has admitted to lying about his résumé but has rebuffed calls from Democrats and Republicans alike to resign. Santos has faced questions on a variety of topics, from saying that the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, “claimed my mother’s life” — she died in 2016 — to claiming the cousin of a Russian oligarch as a client. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) has also called for the Federal Election Commission to investigate Santos’s campaign finances. Santos, who flipped a seat on Long Island in the midterms and helped give Republicans a narrow majority in the House, is expected to be seated on the House Small Business and Science, Space and Technology committees. This isn’t the first time that someone has accused Santos of scamming them under the guise of pet charity work. A woman told the Times last month that even though she was supposed to be the beneficiary of a 2017 fundraising event that saw Santos charge $50 per person, she never received any of the funds. She said Santos offered a series of excuses as to why she never got any of the funding. The latest allegations involving Santos prompted a fresh round of backlash from pundits, including former Republican congressman Joe Walsh of Illinois. “If that story is true, George Santos shouldn’t be on any committee,” he said Wednesday on MSNBC. “That should be the last straw, if there’s a last straw.”

Sadly, the corrupt Republican leaders of the House of Representatives have no decency, no respect for morality or truth, or compassion.

Kevin McCarthy is a disgrace to Congress and to the human race. So are those who enable and/or support him.

