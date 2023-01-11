McCarthy: Liar, fraud, and phony Speaker of the House

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The House of Representatives ‘debacle took 15 votes before finally electing a new one showcased the dysfunction of a body of government that is broken, perhaps beyond resolution. Kevin McCarthy gave away most of his powers as Speaker to the so-called Freedom Caucus, probably without realizing that the giveaways would haunt and hopefully shorten, his tenure as Speaker.

No tears should be shed for McCarthy. He is neither qualified to be a Speaker nor has proven over and over that his leadership is determined only by revenge-based party partisanship with little regard for the needs of a nation.

Notes Brett Stephans in The New York Times:

Too boring to hate or too pathetic to despise? I’ve begun to think of McCarthy almost as a literary archetype, like one of those figures in a Joseph Conrad novel whose follies make them weak and whose weakness leads them to folly.

Instead of focusing on government and the needs of the people, McCarthy and his cabal are pushing to pursue fake accusations from election deniers and an overwhelming desire to, somehow, restore disgraced, criminal Donald Trump to some status of being perceived as a leader when his real place should be rotting away somewhere in federal prison for his heinous crimes against the state.

McCarthy, at the least, should be facing charges as a fellow conspirator in Trump’s many crimes. Right after the Jan. 5 Capitol riot that Trump spawned and promoted, McCarthy said “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” but then rushed down to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Trump’s ring, and who knows what other part of the disgraced fat man’s obscene body, and begged for forgiveness.

When the final, 15-ballot vote finally gave McCarthy the Speakership last weekend, he publicly thanked Trump and said he would not be Speaker without his help.

Leadership vanished with McCarthy’s win as Speaker. So did honesty, morality, and truth.

In a wrongful death lawsuit filed on the 2nd anniversary of the Jan. 5 Capitol riot, Sandra Garza, representing the estate of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, said Trump and two of the rioters he urged to use violence, were responsible for the death of the officer. The lawsuit states:

Although it is beyond question Defendant Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, he still remains unwilling to accept defeat. He lied to his followers by, among other things, telling them that the certification of Joe Biden’s election was a “coup and that their country was being stolen from them. He filed dozens of frivolous lawsuits, all of which substantively failed. And he tried to intimidate state officials, none of whom caved to the pressure. Out of options and out of time, Defendant Trump finally called his supporters to Washington, D.C.on the day Congress met to certify President-elect Biden’s win, telling them to Stop the Steal and that the day will be wild. Tens of thousands of his supporters came to the District in response. In a phone call between Defendant Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), McCarthy begged Defendant Trump to call off the rioters, pleading with Defendant Trump that the rioters were all his supporters. In response, Defendant Trump told McCarthy, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” –From the lawsuit filing.

In his praise of Trump over the weekend, Kevin McCarthy seems to have gotten “more upset” and proved himself willing to sell out his country to the like of a treasonous, criminal president like Trump and the MAGA bunch who he cut deals with to become Speaker.

As Michelle Cottle writes:

Some of the concessions made to Mr. McCarthy’s opponents pack more destructive potential than others. Among the official measures is a requirement that any increase in the debt ceiling be matched by reductions in federal spending, possibly including cuts to Social Security and Medicare. This is madness. A debt default could prompt a global financial meltdown. Merely threatening one can lead to America’s credit rating being downgraded, as happened during the Obama administration. Only dangerously irresponsible people play chicken with the debt limit.

Is McCarthy “dangerously irresponsible?” Absolutely. He also proved that he doesn’t give a damn about the truth, the law, justice, or the American people he is ignoring in his pursuit of a role he doesn’t deserve or earned.

McCarthy is a liar and a phony, like Trump and so many other Republican members of the House of Representatives.

Copyright © 2023 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...