As 2022 comes to an end, let’s hope 2023 brings a toxic end to Donald Trump

A wish for 2023: Seeing Donald Trump convicted and sentenced to rot away for life in a prison cell.

The year 2022 comes to an end at midnight Saturday, a turbulent one dominated by a disgraced, corrupt president who should have faded from our view but, because of the magnitude of his transgressions and a desire to be the center of attention, no matter what would not leave the world he tried to destroy alone.

Donald John Trump heads into 2023 under an avalanche of criminal investigations, including sedition against a nation he swore an oath to serve and defend, obstruction of justice, fraud, conspiracy, and other felonious acts that could, and many feels must put him behind prison bars for the remainder of his toxic, sordid life.

“Couldn’t happen to a more deserving felon,” said a resident of New York City in a street interview with NBC news.

Trump’s sordid life lies in ruins. Besides his personal criminal acts, his name is Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud and many other schemes. His once-vaunted role as “kingmaker” in the Republican party he destroyed ethically drowned in his toxic mess as preferred and endorsed candidates for Congress, governorship, and other elected offices fell like Humpty Dumpty pins.

Trump has become the first president in our history to be referred to the Justice Department for a criminal prosecution, an action of the House Select Committee investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, instigated by a one-term criminally-intent president who tried to violently overthrow a valid election that sent him packing.

Noted author and historian Brenda Wineapple writes:

Representative Bennie Thompson said that any attempt to overturn the legitimate results of an American election, impede the peaceful transfer of power or foment an insurrection must never be allowed to happen again. To that end, Representative Jamie Raskin firmly announced that the committee was making four criminal referrals whose center, in each, was Donald Trump, the man who hatched a scheme that would, if successful, defraud Americans of their sacred right to have their vote count. These unprecedented referrals suggest that Mr. Trump, who as president took an oath to uphold the Constitution, not only violated that oath but also committed a series of specifically indictable crimes. One of these referrals — for the crime of inciting an insurrection — is the most stunning, the most unpredictable and the most crucial, for its implications and its remedy, which includes barring the former president from holding political office.

Not long ago, any attempt to bring Trump’s heinous acts to the surface would bring his hard-core, extremist zealots rising from his swamp to insult, threaten, and whatever to proclaim his self-promoted “greatness” with a desire to make him president for life.

Their zealotry has vanished. When he announced he will seek the presidency again, those in his Mar-a-Lago ballroom tried to leave but had to deal with his “security” who tried to block all exits. His campaign, of sorts, is tepid, without a chairman or a strategist or even an office or email addresses.

But while Trump sinks under the weight of his corruption, immorality, lack of ethics and more, a new fraud and fabulist emerges from the toxic depths of the Republican Party. George Santos, newly-elected Representative from New York, appears ready to assume the mantle of fantasy and foolishness.

Santos created an invented image of a successful businessman by claiming to have graduated from a college that says he never even attended, worked for financial institutions like Goldman-Sachs and Citicorp, who both say he never did, diddn’t kite checks but did, was Jewish, which he wasn’t and had a mother who died at the World Trade Center terrorist attack in 2001. She passed in 2016.

Writes David Brooks in The New York Times:

George Santos is a young man who apparently felt compelled to jettison much of his actual life and replace it with fantasy. As Grace Ashford and Michael Gold of The Times have been reporting, in his successful run for Congress this year he claimed he had a college degree that he does not have. He claimed he held jobs that he did not hold. He claimed he owned properties he apparently does not own. He claims he never committed check fraud, though The Times unearthed court records suggesting he did. He claims he never described himself as Jewish, merely as adjacently “Jew-ish.” A self-described gay man, he hid a yearslong heterosexual marriage that ended in 2019. All politicians — perhaps all human beings — embellish. But what Santos did goes beyond that. He fabricated a new persona, that of a meritocratic superman. He claims to be a populist who hates the elites, but he wanted you to think he once worked at Goldman Sachs. Imagine how much inadequacy you’d have to feel to go to all that trouble. I can’t feel much anger toward Santos for his deceptiveness, just a bit of sorrow. Cutting yourself off to that degree from the bedrock of the truth renders your whole life unstable. Santos made his own past unreliable, perpetually up for grabs. But when you do that, you also eliminate any coherent vision of your future. People may wonder how Santos could have been so dumb. In political life, his fabrications were bound to be discovered. Perhaps it’s because dissemblers often have trouble anticipating the future; they’re stuck in the right now. In a sense Santos is a sad, farcical version of where Donald Trump has taken the Republican Party — into the land of unreality, the continent of lies. Trump’s takeover of the G.O.P. was not primarily an ideological takeover, it was a psychological and moral one. I don’t feel sorry for Trump the way I do for Santos, because Trump is so cruel. But he did introduce, on a much larger scale, the same pathetic note into our national psychology. In his book, “The Strange Case of Donald J. Trump,” the eminent personality psychologist Dan McAdams argues that Trump could continually lie to himself because he had no actual sense of himself. There was no real person, inner life or autobiographical narrative to betray. McAdams quotes people who had been close to Trump who reported that being with him wasn’t like being with a conventional person; it was like being with an entity who was playing the role of Donald Trump. And that role had no sense of continuity. He was fully immersed in whatever dominance battle he was fighting at that moment. McAdams calls Trump an “episodic man,” who experiences life as a series of disjointed moments, not as a coherent narrative flow of consciousness. “He does not look to what may lie ahead, at least not very far ahead,” McAdams writes. “Trump is not introspective, retrospective or prospective. There is no depth; there is no past; there is no future.” If Trump has a future, let it be one as a convicted felon, stripped of any ability to inflict himself or his toxic nature on a nation, barred by law from ever holding elected office again. He deserves no pity because he never showed any for his victims or his country.

