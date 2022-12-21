Congratulations to the Jan. 5 House committee for their report. It’s a great start, but more work remains

Where Trump and his collaborators belong.

A few Republicans, led by disgraced, corrupt, and criminal former president Donald Trump and GOP House minority leader Kevin McCarthy — both named as culprits in the brazen but failed attempt to overthrow a legal election and subvert the Constitution — are vainly and foolishly questioning the bi-partisan House Committee report on the Jan. 6 capitol riot is surrounding debacle.

Most Americans are praising the report and the mountain of facts and evidence of insurrection by Trump and his cult. The report recommends the Justice Department consider four sets of criminal charges against Trump and those who assisted him and recommended the Congressional Ethics Committee take a hard look at the despicable by McCarthy and others.

The four criminal referrals, as detailed by Aaron Blake in The Washington Post:

Obstruction of an official proceeding (18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)): The committee’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), spotlighted this law a year ago, which makes it a crime to “corruptly” seek to obstruct, influence or impede “any official proceeding,” or to attempt to do so. The official proceeding was Congress’s counting of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, which the committee says Trump tried to thwart through his various schemes and by directing his supporters to the Capitol after riling them up with false voter-fraud claims. The second key part of this charge is doing so “corruptly,” which is why the committee laid out extensive evidence that Trump was told his stolen-election claims were false, that participants knew their plot to overturn the election was illegal and that Trump acknowledged he had in fact lost. The committee also referred attorney John Eastman and others for violations of this statute. Conspiracy to defraud the United States (18 U.S.C. § 371): By citing this law to make a criminal referral of Trump, Eastman, and others, the committee says that Trump did not work alone to commit the above offense. The committee did not “attempt to determine all of the potential participants in this conspiracy, as our understanding of the role of many individuals may be incomplete even today because they refuse to answer our questions,” said Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) during Monday’s hearing. Conspiracy to make a false statement (18 U.S.C. §§ 371, 1001): This concerns the “fake electors” plot. The committee alleges that Trump conspired with others to submit to Congress and the National Archives alternate slates of Trump electors from key states, which in some cases involved falsely asserting in a legal document that they had been duly elected. Some of the fake electors themselves have faced legal scrutiny because of this. “Incite,” “assist” or “aid and comfort” an insurrection (18 U.S.C. § 2383): Trump was impeached for his alleged incitement of the mob, but he was later acquitted, despite a historic number of crossover votes by Republicans. The committee suggests Trump and others, through actions before and during the riot, satisfied each of the quoted words.

Referring a former president (or even a current one) to a law enforcement agency is unprecedented but Trump was a corrupt, immoral deviant who never should have been anywhere near the White House, much less living in it. He lost the popular vote in 2016, lost it again in 2020, and failed to pack the government with his unethical and criminal supporters in midterm elections.

Some, however, did make it through and must be identified, watched, and removed as quickly as possible. Republicans have a chance to keep McCarthy away from the House Speakers’ job but there are still too many miscreants within the party to cause trouble for America.

The House Jan. 6 report is a good start and should serve as a guidebook for those who want to continue what they started. Much more work remains.

Copyright © 2022 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...