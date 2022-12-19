Time to convict Trump for what he is: An insurrectionist, and traitor to America

(Courtesy of The New York Daily News)

The Select Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives meets today to vote on the referral of serious felony charges against disgraced and corrupt former president Donald Trump — a move that most Americans, we believe, will consider an early and valid Christmas present to the nation.

The charges under consideration, and expected approval, including insurrection, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to defraud the government and citizens of the United States.

Dictionaries define insurrection as “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” Most Americans would feel that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot trashed the seat of our government and killed too many people as such and even more.

Dictionaries also list many words as synonyms for insurrection:

coup.

insurgency.

mutiny.

revolt.

revolution.

riot.

sedition.

uprising.

Encyclopedia Britannica has a “legal definition” of insurrection:

Insurrection: An organized and usually violent act of revolt or rebellion against an established government or governing authority of a nation-state or other political entity by a group of its citizens or subjects; also, any act of engaging in such a revolt.

Many of us call such action treason and the corrupt, criminal Donald J. Trump a blatant traitor to the nation he tried, and continues to try, to destroy.

The referral, if approved by the Committee and Congress, does not automatically bring charges by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is currently putting together strong criminal cases against him for violation of the Espionage Act with his theft, concealment, and attempt to hold on to classified documents after he left the presidency in defeat in 2020.

The department, with a “special counsel” considered one of its top prosecutors, is also probing Trump’s role in the Jan. 4 criminal debacle as well as his attempts to force state officials to break the law by declaring valid votes for election winner Joe Biden invalid.

George Conway, a lawyer who left the Republican party in disgust after Trump became president, laughs at the suggestions by some of the dwindling number of brain-dead Republicans who still claim the real estate con artist has “a legacy:“

Legacy? Trump has none, other than his impeachments and the stain of Jan. 6, 2021. He’ll never be remembered for much else. Historians will perpetually rank him as among the worst — if not the worst — in the presidential pantheon. As they should, befitting a man who, despite having sworn an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, did his level best to destroy it. Trump can’t ruin a legacy he doesn’t have, but he could easily wreck something else: the Republican Party. Which is why so many in the GOP are, at long last, so alarmed. And why Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, the right-wing donor class and so many Republican Party operatives seek an alternative. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, they hope, will save the day. That’s unlikely. DeSantis is popular, to be sure, and won a victory last Tuesday far exceeding anything Trump could ever achieve. But the problem is that the GOP is no longer just a political party — it’s something of a cult. One Republican pollster taxonomizes the party thusly: Ten percent are “Never Trumpers,” who have long despised Trump. (This might be high, because of people like me who re-registered as independents to escape the cult.) As many as 50 percent could be considered “Maybe Trumpers,” Republicans who voted for Trump twice, but are exhausted by him and would love to support someone else. That leaves 40 percent, the “Always Trumpers” — the cultish voters who will never abandon him, even if he shoots someone on Fifth Avenue, or at the Capitol, or anywhere else.

In a foolish move that I regret and have apologized for publicly many times, I took a sabbatical from journalism in 1981 to work for Congress and as an operative for the Republican Party for seven years and then compounded the error by running the political programs division of the National Association of Realtors for another five.

Biggest mistake of my life. I originally said I wanted to spend a few years learning, from the inside, how our national government and political system. Sadly, I learned, the hard way, that working in such a system strips one of honor, humility, and morality and replaces them with a lust for power and a greedy thirst for money.

I walked away from politics in 1994, the same year I also joined Alcoholics Anonymous and have been sober, as this is written, for 28 years, six months, and 13 days. I’m sober, but America still has a massive hangover.

As Conway wrote, and I have also learned, we can leave the cult called the Republican Party. The question remains: “Can America?”

Convicting treasonous criminals like Donald Trump, and sending him to prison to rot, is a good way to start.

Copyright © 2022 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...