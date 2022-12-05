Needed, and growing, disgust over Trump’s threat to ‘terminate’ the Constitution

Donald Trump. (Olivier Douliery/Bloomberg News)

Pundits, Democrats, and, finally, some Republicans are enraged over disgraced and criminal former president Donald Trump, who said he wanted to “terminate” the Constitution of the United States so he can the presidency of the United States.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential election results of 2020 OUT and declare the Rightful Winner, or do you have a new election,” Trump posted. on his social media platform. “A massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great Founders did not want, and would not condone False & Fraudulent Elections!”

With his tendency to misuse the English language, the madman in Mara-a-Lago added: “UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!”

These are the words of a traitor. At the core of his statement is a threat to stage a coup to overturn the government, which is what he also tried to do on Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the Capitol, threatened the lives of members of the House and Senate and his own Vice President. People died on that day, including a Capitol Police officer.

I’m not the only one to feel that way. Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus writes:

Pause to take this in. The former and would-be future president has suggested suspending the Constitution in support of his deranged belief that he won the election and that its results are subject to change. A man who took an oath to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution now has hijacked “our great Founders” in the service of his megalomania. This is insurrectionism by social media. Nothing — and certainly not imaginary “Fraud,” capitalized or not — “allows for the termination” of constitutional guarantees. Trump is laying the groundwork for a coup.

For a change, a few Republicans got mad over Trump’s comments.

“Well, obviously I don’t support that,” Representative-elect Mike Lawler, a Republican who unseated Representative Sean Patrick Maloney in a suburban New York district, said on Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American.”

Marc Short, former chief of staff for Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president. said the former president’s “remarks, the company he’s keeping, I think is way beyond the fold.” ;;

In the New York Times. columnist Maggie Astor writes:

The explicit suggestion of suspending the Constitution was astonishing even by the standards of Mr. Trump, who has spent the past two years spreading lies about the 2020 election, which he lost, and promoting various illegal mechanisms for overturning it.

At the White House, a prepared statement from spokesman Andrew Bates said: “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”

Jennifer Rubin notes in the Post:

No member of the media should allow Republican candidates, officeholders or operatives to escape an interview without declaring whether they would support for president a self-described opponent of the Constitution. Too many in the political press continue to treat the GOP as an ordinary party and focus on the horserace for 2024. It should not be too much to ask that serious media outlets label the GOP accurately as a threat to constitutional government and to democracy. At the very least, might mainstream reporters and pundits stop ridiculing President Biden for condemning the “semi-fascist” MAGA movement and repeatedly defending the rule of law? Neither the press nor the American people can afford to ignore a MAGA GOP that embraces a racist, an antisemite and an enemy of democracy. Trump’s rants are more than just “talk”; they’re an invitation to repeat the horrors of Jan. 6.

Amen.

