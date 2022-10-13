Trump and his clan of traitors to America and our Constitution

The one word says it all.

In what is expected to be the final public meeting of the Congressional Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that trashed the nation’s legislative branch, killed people, and threatened to hang Vice President Mike Pence, more revelations of the corrupt, criminal, and fraudulent actions of now former president Donald Trump on that fateful day are expected to uncover more lies and illegal actions by him.

The hearing Thursday afternoon comes on the heels of another revelation by the Washington Post, which reports:

A Trump employee has told federal agents about moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago at the specific direction of the former president, according to people familiar with the investigation, who say the witness account — combined with security-camera footage — offers key evidence of Donald Trump’s behavior as investigators sought the return of classified material. The witness description and footage described to The Washington Post offer the most direct account to date of Trump’s actions and instructions leading up to the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of the Florida residence and private club, in which agents were looking for evidence of potential crimes including obstruction, destruction of government records or mishandling classified information. The people familiar with the investigation said agents have gathered witness accounts indicating that, after Trump advisers received a subpoena in May for any classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence at the property. That description of events was corroborated by the security-camera footage…

The legal net that has enveloped the con man, reality-show host, and self-claimed (and disproven) real estate “success,” is tightening but it still does not keep most of the brain-dead Republican Party from claiming he “did nothing wrong.”

The Justice Department says otherwise and, unlike Trump or his party of sycophants, the federal law has the evidence to put him behind bars for violation of the nation’s Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and outright fraud in his business and dealings as a corrupt president.

Trump, sinking to even lower depths of lies and depravity, claims he “declassified” the top secret documents by “just thinking about doing so” while doing nothing as prescribed by the law.

The Post also reports that it was a Trump aide who told the Justice Department that Trump tried to conceal moving the documents to his office and residence at Mar-a-Lago to try and avoid discovery that he still had them illegally.

They wrote:

The witness is now considered a key part of the Mar-a-Lago investigation, these people said, offering details about the former president’s alleged actions and instructions to subordinates that could have been an attempt to thwart federal officials’ demands for the return of classified and government documents. Multiple witnesses have told the FBI they tried to talk Trump into cooperating with the National Archives and Records Administration and the Justice Department as those agencies for months sought the return of sensitive or historical government records, people familiar with the situation said. But entreaties from advisers and lawyers who pushed for Trump to hand the documents back fell on deaf ears with Trump, these people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. Trump grew angry this spring after a House Oversight Committee investigation was launched, telling aides they’d “screwed up” the situation, according to people who heard his comments. “They’re my documents,” Trump said,

Of course, they are not “his documents.” Numerous court rulings, including some by the Supreme Court now packed with his right-wing appointees, The documents belong to the government of the United States, which he tried to destroy as president, and now must face severe punishment for his unwillingness to follow the law, the Constitution, and the vast number of Americans who feel betrayed and conned by what he really is: A confidence man who conned the nation.

He’s a traitor to America. No doubts should exist. He is an immoral, unethical, treasonous man who should be thrown into the most toxic rathole in the federal prison system to rot and die. The same fate should befall other traitors like House Minority Leader Keven McCarthy, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and the many others who continue to embrace his treasonous lies and felonious actions.

It’s past time to clean up the real toxic swamp of Donald John Trump and his band of felons and traitors in the Republican Party.

Copyright © 2022 Capitol Hill Blue

