Let’s face it. Trump supporters are just plain dumb and stupid

If they claim he’s done anything well, they are lying, just like him.

An 84-year-old Pennsylvania woman says she hoped disgraced former president Donald Trump would run for president again. Really? A man accused or charged with at least 55 crimes since he announced his run for president in 2015? A documented serial liar who is under investigation for sedition and treason? A traitor to America?

“I wish he would,” Carolyn McCuen, a retired church secretary, told The Associated Press recently. “But I don’t know if he will.”

He might be in jail or, at least, undergoing a long-overdue trial for the worst of his many crimes against the nation. That, it appears, does not matter to supporters like McCuen. Given her age, the first thought that comes to mind about McCuen’s comment is “dementia?” Or perhaps simply just “stupidity.”

And what church did she serve as secretary for? The First Church of the Antichrist? After all, the first national evangelical leader to endorse Trump was Jerry Falwell Jr, a now documented sexual pervert who lost his post as head of Liberty University after revelations that he enjoyed watching his wife having sex with a pool boy in Florida.

Like Falwell, Trump is a sexual predator. He was accused of raping a child, a case dropped after money apparently changed hands, and paid porn star Stormy Daniels more than $100,000 to keep quiet about having sex with him while his third (and, at the moment, current) wife was pregnant. His former lawyer said that wasn’t the only time Trump paid off a woman for such things.

He was a man who bragged, on a recording, that all he had to do with “grab their pussies” of married women he wanted to have sex with.

But that all pales to his attempts to possess and hide top-secret classified documents at his beach resort n Florida. The National Archives reported last week that documents, files of voice texts, and other materials that are supposed to be kept by them are missing and attempts to find out what happened to them when Trump left the presidency in January 2021.

Archives officials have asked the Justice Department to open yet another investigation of Trump’s apparent continued violation of federal law by keeping and concealing the documents. The criminal president is already under investigation by the department for violation of the Espionage Act (treason) and obstruction of justice and indictments are to come soon.

Yet his hardcore followers continue to demand that he run again for president. Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press reported this weekend:

The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he’ll run in 2024. The enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s unique brand of nationalist populism has cut into traditional Democratic strongholds like Monongahela, about 25 miles south of Pittsburgh, where brick storefronts and a Slovak fellowship hall dot Main Street and church bells mark the hours of the day. Republicans are counting on political nostalgia for the Trump era as they battle Democrats this fall in Pennsylvania in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and control of Congress. “Trump just came along and filled the empty space,” said Matti Gruzs, who stitches old blue jeans into tote bags, placemats and other creations she sells at the weekly Farmer’s Market downtown. “He’s still the king, and the kingmaker.”

How can toxic vermin like Trump accomplish such a thing? Is he that good of a con man? Or are too many Americans just that plain stupid?

Sadly, it s most likely a combination of both.

