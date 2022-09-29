Trump’s Truth Social: Another failure by a failed, corrupt, treasonous defeated president

Truth Social, which like its owner, Donald Trump, is a lie and fraud, is fading from our landscape.

Investors who say they are “underwhelmed” by Donald Trump’s social media Truth Social’s failure to attack members or profits are pulling out of the company that was planning to take the Trump Media and Technology Group public.

Another strike adds to the growing list of legal and criminal actions of the disgraced former president.

Trump bragged that Truth Social would overwhelm Twitter, where he had 80 million followers. On Truth Social, he has 4.1 followers, and that number is quickly declining.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., the “blank check” organization working on the planned stock offering has moved its address from a Miami office to a United Press International post office box after the latest filing shows it lost $138 million.

Reports Salon and RawStory:

“One of the former private investors told CNBC that it pulled financing from DWAC because of the many legal obstacles facing the company. The investor, who declined to be named due to the sensitive nature of the matter, was also underwhelmed by the popularity of Trump Media’s Truth Social app as measured by Donald Trump’s follower counts,” CNBC’s reports stated. “Trump had more than 80 million followers on Twitter. On Truth Social, which he founded after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, he has 4.1 million. The app is also currently barred from the Google Play store.” Trump Media and DWAC are currently under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into whether negotiations between the companies before the merger violated securities laws.

This latest bad news comes as a federal appeals court overruled a federal judge appointed by Trump and restored access to classified documents seized in a raise on his Mar-a-Logo estate in Florida, a massive lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General charging him, his adult children and their company with hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud against investors, the Internal Revenue Service, and the state.

The House Select Committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is tightening the noose of the former president’s control of the attempts to overturn the legal election of Joe Biden as president in 2020 and the use of “fake electors” and violence in a blatant coup to try and take over the country.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, on MSNBC, said Trump launched “an armed attack on the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.”

“Let’s not forget about that little crime that may actually amount to treason,” he said.

Seems possession of those classified documents, the ones Trump tried, unsuccessfully, to hide, violates the federal Espionage Act and a conviction brings prison sentences of 10 years or more. Across the country, newspaper editorials, columns, and letters to the editor call Trump a traitor and want him convicted and jailed.

“President Donald Trump proving himself a traitor to the United States of America,” writes David DeWitt in the Ohio Capital-Journal.

DeWitt adds:

In his most egregious turn, Donald Trump didn’t betray our nation for a foreign influence, or a lucrative business deal; Donald Trump betrayed America for his own fragile ego. He betrayed America because his clinical narcissism has not allowed him to accept the factual reality that he lost the 2020 election. He broke his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and betrayed America, and every American, to serve himself. The ham-fisted irony of it is that by doing so, Donald Trump has rendered himself the most notable loser in American history. This will be his legacy. The rest of the horrifying story will all be footnotes. A lot of discussion has focused on his supporters who carried out the attempted insurrection: Who they were and how their actions compare to those of others. The individuals who carried this out are rightfully being arrested and prosecuted, including a West Virginia state delegate. That’s important, but focusing on the insurrectionists is a distraction.

DeWitt wrote that column not in recent weeks, but back in January 2021. He recognized Trump’s treason earlier than most, but many others have now taken up the call.

Writes Jim Hamaker in a letter to the editor of The Lancaster News-Press in Pennsylvania:

Then-President Donald Trump, in my view, helped to create and organize a group of insurrectionists who sought to overthrow the government of the United States of America. His efforts ultimately contributed to the deaths of several honorable law enforcement officers and injuries to many others. I believe that Trump is a traitor to our country and to his oath of office. Why is this dishonorable ingrate not in prison?

Not long ago, anyone publicly criticizing Trump would bring a chorus of angry, often obscene, and threatening responses from the cult of Trump. Now, the responses, if any come at all, are few and far between.

Trump’s rallies in recent weeks have had more empty seats than those filled by the clueless who still back the nation’s traitor-in-chief. The tide is turning on tyrant Trump. Let’s hope the end is near what has been too long of a national nightmare.

